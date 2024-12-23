Ukrainian soldiers work on a Leopard 1 A5 main battle tank. Germany sends a large weapons package to Ukraine. Bild: Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

Shortly before Christmas, Ukraine receives a large weapons package from Germany. In addition to upgraded tanks, it also includes urgently needed modern air defense systems.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ukraine received a new, extensive weapons package from Germany shortly before Christmas.

It includes 15 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks, two Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, a 2000 self-propelled howitzer and two air defense systems.

Berlin is also supplying AIM-9L/I Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. Show more

Ukraine received a comprehensive new weapons package from Germany shortly before Christmas. The package includes 15 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks, two Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, a 2000 self-propelled howitzer, two Iris-T air defense systems and two Patriot launchers, as announced by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the German government in Berlin.

In view of the recent increase in drone and missile attacks by Russia against Ukraine, the air defense systems are particularly important for Kiev.

Significantly more ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft tanks

According to Berlin, the delivery of the additional Iris-T systems had already been promised in 2023. Germany is now supplying Ukraine with an additional 65,000 rounds of anti-aircraft tank ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks as well as further ammunition for the Iris-T system. Berlin is also supplying AIM-9L/I Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, which enable fighter aircraft to attack targets in the air.

In addition to the heavy weapons, the new package from Germany also includes trucks, drones, additional radar systems and ammunition, according to a list from the German government.

Just a few days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) for the delivery of an Iris-T air defense system. According to Ukraine, this was the sixth air defense system from a package of 17 Iris-T units that Germany had ordered for Ukraine.

Germany is Kiev's most important supporter after the USA

According to the ministry, Germany has now provided a total of around 28 billion euros in military aid to support Ukraine or will do so in the coming years. Part of the money was used to finance arms deliveries from industry, while the remainder (around 5.2 billion euros) is made up of direct deliveries from Bundeswehr stocks.

After the USA, Germany is the second largest supporter of Ukraine with weapons and other forms of aid. Ukraine has been defending itself against a war of aggression by Russia for almost three years.