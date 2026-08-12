Following a suspected threat from Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump was secretly escorted off Air Force One during the NATO summit in Turkey. New investigations reveal how the Secret Service used a diversionary tactic to get the president to safety.

Here's what it's all about Trump was secretly whisked away from Air Force One after the NATO summit in Turkey.

According to U.S. media, the reason was a specific threat from Iran.

Air Force One continued on its flight without the president as a diversionary tactic.

The covert operation was planned by the Secret Service and the military. Summary created with

U.S. President Donald Trump left the NATO summit in Turkey on July 8 as part of an elaborate covert operation. First, he boarded Air Force One in full view of the cameras and waved to the photographers. But shortly afterward, he left the plane unnoticed on the opposite side—hidden inside a catering container.

More and more details about the secret evacuation are now coming to light. The "Washington Post" was the first to report on the operation, and the "New York Times" is now reconstructing the sequence of events based on new information.

After he disembarked, Trump was escorted to a smaller C-32A military aircraft. Meanwhile, Air Force One took off as planned—with journalists, White House staff, and other passengers on board, but without the president. The diversion was intended to keep potential attackers in the dark about Trump’s whereabouts, according to several U.S. media outlets.

Threat from Iran

According to U.S. government officials, the operation was triggered by a specific threat from Iran. U.S. intelligence reportedly received several tips during the night. According to these reports, Iranian sources not only knew which hotel Trump was staying at, but even on which floor he was staying.

In addition, a person is said to have been seen near the NATO summit carrying a shoulder-fired missile. This is according to reports from CNN.

The general planned the covert operation

Upon receiving the information, the security agencies quickly developed a new plan. General Dan Caine, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, played a central role. According to the *New York Times*, he was involved in assessing the threat and planning the covert operation. Caine is considered an expert in military deception tactics and had planned similar operations in the past.

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Further details have only come to light in the past few hours. Video footage shows a catering container being driven away from Air Force One and then taken to the waiting military aircraft. The *New York Times* reports that Trump was inside the container during this transport. The C-32A then flew without publicly visible flight data and used the call sign “RCH18,” making it nearly impossible to track the flight.

Who knew about it?

Apparently, not all of the passengers were aware that Trump had long since left Air Force One. According to the *New York Times*, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was informed of the threat and helped with the planning. It remains unclear whether Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, or other high-ranking officials were also in on the plan.

Trump’s new Boeing 747-8, a gift from Qatar, was the first to land at the British military base in Mildenhall. It was not until hours later that the secret C-32A arrived, followed by Air Force One. After landing, Trump was once again escorted unnoticed to Air Force One. It was only there that he stepped out in front of the waiting journalists, as usual, and later transferred to the new aircraft for the onward flight to Washington. This account is also based on the latest investigation by The New York Times.

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Trump later confirmed the change of aircraft publicly for the first time. He said the decision had not been made by him. “That’s really entirely up to the Secret Service,” he said upon his return. The president went on to explain: “I simply go along with whatever they want to do. That’s why I follow the guidelines of the Secret Service and the military. For security reasons, they wanted me to take a different flight, a different plane.”

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