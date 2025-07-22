  1. Residential Customers
"Died on impact" New details known about Baumgartner's death - one question remains unanswered

Sven Ziegler

22.7.2025

Death in Italy: extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner dies during a paragliding jump. (Photo: Archive)
Death in Italy: extreme athlete Felix Baumgartner dies during a paragliding jump. (Photo: Archive)
Caroline Seidel/dpa

One week after Felix Baumgartner's fatal paragliding accident in Italy, the public prosecutor's office has published its initial findings. The 56-year-old extreme sportsman succumbed to his serious injuries on impact.

22.07.2025, 07:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The autopsy of Felix Baumgartner revealed that he died on impact, breaking his spine in the process.
  • Investigators are looking into whether a camera attached to the glider could have been caught in the propeller.
  • The investigation is still ongoing and a final clarification is expected in 40 to 50 days.
Show more

Felix Baumgartner, known for his stratospheric jump 13 years ago, died in a paragliding accident in Italy. According to Attorney General Raffaele Iannella, the 56-year-old Austrian died on impact: "The spine broke in the lower back area and the spinal cord was damaged," he toldBild.

The extreme sportsman had previously crashed his paramotor glider into a wooden structure and then fell onto the edge of a hotel pool. Rescue workers were only able to determine his death.

Investigators are currently focusing on possible causes. Italian media report that a camera mounted on the paraglider could have fallen into the propeller and caused the crash. This has not yet been confirmed.

Full clarification expected in the next 50 days

A medical emergency - such as a heart attack during the flight - is also being investigated. On Tuesday, experts want to examine the paraglider in detail to rule out technical defects.

Felix Baumgartner is dead. From superhero to provocateur

Felix Baumgartner is dead. From superhero to provocateur

It will be some time before the accident is fully clarified. The public prosecutor's office expects it to take 40 to 50 days until the results of all the analyses are available.

Baumgartner's body is currently in the forensic medicine department at Fermo Hospital, where the autopsy has been completed. His girlfriend had filmed the start of the fatal flight - images that are now also being analyzed.

