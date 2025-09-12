The arrested suspect Tyler Robinson is said to have meticulously planned his attack. Discord messages, bullet casings with political messages and statements from family members provide insight into his possible motivation.

Investigators found bullet casings with political inscriptions such as "Hey fascist! Catch!"

Robinson used Discord to describe his actions - including where he hid the gun.

Family members reported that he called Charlie Kirk "full of hate".

The arrest of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah college student who allegedly shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday, is bringing more and more details about a possible motive to light. As the investigation continues, the first contours are beginning to emerge: Robinson is said to have not only planned the attack, but also politically charged it.

As Utah Governor Spencer Cox explained, several shell casings with inscriptions were discovered on the suspected murder weapon. In addition to slogans such as "Hey fascist! Catch!" and the anti-fascist song quote "O bella ciao, bella ciao", investigators also found mocking messages ("If you're reading this, you're gay, lmao"). According to the authorities, these engravings indicate that Robinson saw the murder attempt as a political statement.

Planned execution via Discord

The information from Robinson's entourage is particularly explosive. His flatmate provided the investigators with chat logs from the Discord platform. There, Robinson wrote about a rifle hidden in the area, the installation of a rifle scope and a planned change of clothes after the crime. The wrapping of the gun with a towel also appears in the messages - a detail that was later confirmed on site.

While friends have so far described Robinson as unremarkable, investigators see the first indications of political motivation in his family's statements. A relative reported that Robinson had become "increasingly politicized" and had become more and more confrontational in discussions. He was particularly hostile towards Charlie Kirk. At a dinner a few days before the attack, he said that Kirk was "full of hate" and spread it.

No official motive yet

Despite these clues, the investigators have so far avoided making a clear determination. "We see clear political connections," said Cox, "but a definitive motive can only be discussed once all the evidence has been evaluated." FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized that "transparent information will be provided", but warned against jumping to conclusions.

The assassination attempt on Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and close confidant of former President Donald Trump, has deeply shaken the USA. Trump spoke of a "political execution" and called for the death penalty for the perpetrator. Governor Cox also warned against further polarization: "There is one person responsible - and one person only."