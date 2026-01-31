During the election campaign, Donald Trump promised to publish the Epstein documents. The documents now contain anonymous allegations against the US President. Keystone/AP Photo/Thomas Krych

The US Department of Justice has published new files in the Jeffrey Epstein case. One document has attracted particular attention: in it, anonymous plaintiffs make serious allegations against the US President, but these have not been substantiated.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Department of Justice has released new files on the Jeffrey Epstein case, including an internal FBI list of unconfirmed tips that also mention Donald Trump.

The FBI states that many of the allegations are based on second-hand statements, some of which are considered implausible or were never investigated further.

One document that temporarily disappeared shortly after publication and was later made accessible again received particular attention.

The US government emphasizes that the allegations against Trump are unfounded and that there is no confirmed evidence of criminal conduct. Show more

The US Department of Justice published further files on the Jeffrey Epstein case on Friday. These include an internal FBI list with references and allegations that also include Donald Trump's name.

Specifically, it concerns an internal dossier from the email correspondence of an FBI official marked EFTA01660679. According to several observers, the file was temporarily unavailable shortly after the publication of the new Epstein documents, but is now accessible again. The short-term deletion - in addition to the content of the document - attracted additional attention.

This is what the document says

The document is an email dated August 7, 2025, which presumably contains 16 references to Epstein, supplemented by the names of persons allegedly involved. The names mentioned include Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and the late singer Lisa Marie Presley.

In several cases, the investigators noted that the information was not credible or would not be followed up. The FBI notes that a large proportion of the allegations are unconfirmed or based on second-hand testimony.

The most serious allegations include reports of so-called "calendar girls" parties. The information comes from anonymous reports and has not been verified. The allegations are therefore not reproduced verbatim in this article. The alleged guests named in the tip-offs include Elon Musk, Don Jr. Trump and Ivanka Trump.

According to the FBI document, much of the information is based on hearsay. Several whistleblowers left no contact details or could not be reached later. In some cases, contact was lost. Investigative approaches did not lead to any verifiable results.

One of the most extreme allegations of violence was submitted by an anonymous source. Justice.gov

Reaction of the US government

The Department of Justice stated that the published files could also include forged or falsely submitted images, documents or videos. Some documents contained "untrue and sensationalized allegations" against Trump that were submitted to the FBI shortly before the 2020 election. These allegations were unfounded. If they had been substantiated, they would have been used against Trump earlier.

Trump had pushed for the publication of the Epstein files before the election, but was more reticent after his second election.

The left-wing platform Meidas+, on the other hand, stated that it remained unclear which references had been examined or rejected and how comprehensive the investigations were.

Why were the documents published?

In November 2025, Trump signed a law under public pressure that obliges the Department of Justice to disclose its findings from various investigations. This affects not only documents relating to Epstein, but also to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

The Ministry missed a statutory deadline for full publication in December. It justified this by citing the additional review workload. Hundreds of lawyers had been tasked with sifting through the files and redacting sensitive information to protect the victims. Tens of thousands of pages were published shortly before Christmas. Many of them were already known or heavily redacted.

The documents also include earlier flight logs. They show that Trump flew on Epstein's private jet in the 1990s. Several photos of Bill Clinton are also documented. Neither Trump nor Clinton have yet been publicly convicted of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Both have stated that they had no knowledge of his abuse of minors.

Survivors of systematic abuse and sexual exploitation by Epstein have been calling for a comprehensive investigation for years. Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019.