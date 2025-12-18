US Democrats release new photos from Epstein's estate. (archive image) dpa

The Democrats in the US Congress have already published photos from the dead sex offender's archive several times. Now more pictures are being released that reveal a lot about Epstein and his entourage.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Democrats have published further, previously unverified photos from the estate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein shortly before the deadline for file release. They again show prominent people such as Bill Gates.

The new materials contain incriminating content, including chat histories about propositioning young women for money as well as photos and references directly related to sexualized violence against minors.

The Democrats accuse President Donald Trump of covering up the Epstein affair, while the Department of Justice is obliged to release investigation files by December 19. In total, the estate comprises around 95,000 photos. Show more

One day before the deadline for the US Department of Justice to release all files, the US Democrats have published further photos from the estate of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The new photos once again show numerous prominent people.

Among them is Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is holding a young woman in his arms. The authenticity of the photos could not initially be independently verified. Gates could already be seen in previously published pictures.

Young women advertised with height, weight and age

There is also a screenshot of a chat history showing that someone is offering "girls" for 1000 dollars. "Maybe there's someone good for J?" someone asks in the chat. An 18-year-old girl is listed with her height, weight and origin: Russia.

NEW: Oversight Dems are releasing additional photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate to the public.



We will continue releasing photographs and documents to provide transparency for the American people. It’s time for the Department of Justice to release the files. pic.twitter.com/ZGAvxVLCUq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 18, 2025

Another photo shows writing on a woman's foot with a quote from the book Lolita by Russian-American author Vladimir Nabokov. The book is about the abuse of a young girl, called Lolita, by her stepfather.

US President Donald Trump, who was seen in previously published photos in Epstein's entourage, is not in the latest pictures. According to the Democrats, there are 95,000 photos in the estate, which is gradually being reviewed by the relevant committee of the House of Representatives. Context for the images is not provided in the estate.

Deadline expires on December 19

The Democrats once again accused Trump of trying to cover up the Epstein affair. After much pressure, the US President signed a congressional bill last month that stipulates that the Department of Justice must release investigation files on the case by December 19.

For many years, New York financier Epstein was part of high society and networked in influential circles. The multimillionaire ran an abuse ring that victimized dozens of young women and minors. He himself is also said to have abused women and girls in New York and Florida.