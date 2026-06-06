The appointment of Siemens Supervisory Board Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe as AI advisor to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has been met with criticism. "It is problematic that it is the chairman of the supervisory board of a German company that has its own very strong interests in the field of AI," Green MEP Alexandra Geese told the German Press Agency.

ARCHIVE - Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of industrial conglomerate Siemens, gives a thumbs up during the virtual Annual General Meeting. Photo: Matthias Schrader/AP POOL/dpa

Siemens had lobbied very strongly for the European AI law to exclude the industry from the stricter rules. "But what I find even more worrying is that Siemens' figures are currently heavily dependent on the strong expansion of data centers," said the German politician.

German technology group benefits from AI boom

The technology group Siemens recently benefited from high demand in connection with AI data centers, particularly in the USA. Group CEO Roland Busch spoke of unprecedented order growth.

Geese said that a massive expansion of data centers in competition with the USA would not be possible - also due to the high energy prices in the EU. Instead, smaller AI models that consume less power and resources and specialize in medical research, for example, are needed to remain competitive.

EU Commission defends appointment

A few days ago, the European Commission appointed Danish manager Hagemann Snabe as the first Special Representative for Artificial Intelligence. He will advise EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice President Henna Virkkunen in this position until the end of March next year, the Brussels authority announced.

When asked on Friday, a spokesperson also said that specific security precautions would be taken to ensure that the appointment would not lead to a conflict of interest. For data protection reasons, he was not in a position to explain these measures in more detail.

Criticism also from the left and NGOs

Martin Schirdewan, Co-Chair of the Left Group in the EU Parliament, criticized: "Precisely because we are talking about investments worth billions in AI infrastructure, the Commission must make transparent how conflicts of interest are excluded."

The non-profit organization Corporate Europe Observatory, which campaigns for more transparency in politics, also criticized the EU Commission's decision. "A more obvious conflict of interest is hardly imaginable", said activist Bram Vranken to the portal "Euractiv".