A Cambodian military vehicle carries a rocket launcher in Oddar Meanchey province, Cambodia. Keystone

The two countries continue to fight along their border. Now the navy is also involved - and martial law is in force in two provinces.

Fighting broke out on the border between Thailand and Cambodia this morning for the third day in a row. There is now a new front further south, especially in the Thai province of Trat, reported the newspaper "Khaosod", citing the military.

Both sides again accused each other of having opened fire. The Thai navy is now also involved in the conflict.

The conflict between the two Southeast Asian neighbors, which has been smoldering for decades, escalated dangerously on Thursday. Following exchanges of fire on the border, the Thai military reportedly deployed fighter jets against Cambodian positions. Cambodia responded with artillery fire, including on residential areas. It is still unclear who opened fire.

Casualties on both sides

Thailand's armed forces had already declared martial law in eight districts in the provinces of Trat and Chanthaburi on Friday evening. This was justified by the "continuing threats to national security" from the neighboring country. Martial law makes it easier for the military to carry out all necessary operations to maintain peace and order, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The newspaper "Phnom Penh Post" reported that 13 people have been killed in Cambodia so far, including 8 civilians, citing the Ministry of Defense. More than 70 people have been injured, 50 of them civilians.

According to the latest government figures, 14 people were killed in Thailand, including 13 civilians. More than 60 people were injured, some of them seriously. According to the Thai government, around 130,000 people are on the run.

Cambodia demanded an immediate end to the firefights. Cambodian UN Ambassador Chhea Keo said after a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York: "Cambodia called for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and we also call for a peaceful solution to the conflict." Thailand cannot credibly accuse Cambodia of having attacked the country, as its army is only a third of the size of Thailand's.

What are the two neighbors fighting about?

Conversely, Thailand's UN ambassador Cherdchai Chaivaivid called for an immediate end to hostilities by Cambodia at the UN meeting in order to start a dialog. He spoke of an "illegal and arbitrary act of aggression". However, the two countries are close neighbors - the violence must come to an end.

The two countries are separated by a border more than 800 kilometers long, the course of which was determined during the colonial era. However, the governments in Bangkok and Phnom Penh interpret this border demarcation differently.

The dispute is primarily about the Prasat Preah Vihear temple (probably from the 10th to 12th century), which has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2008 and is claimed by both countries.