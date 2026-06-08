Iran and Israel have attacked each other for the first time since the ceasefire agreed between Tehran and Washington in April.

Israel's air force had targeted targets in western and central Iran, the Israeli military announced on Platform X in the early hours of the morning. A few hours earlier, Iran had fired missiles at Israel. The country also fired missiles at Israel again in the morning.

Reports of explosions in Tehran

Meanwhile, the Iranian state broadcaster Irib and the Irna news agency reported that explosions had been heard in the capital Tehran. Residential areas within the city were not hit. The attack followed Iranian rocket attacks on Israel the previous evening.

Iran fires missiles at Israel

Late on Sunday evening, the Islamic Republic's state media reported several rocket salvos on Israel. Iran's Central Military Command confirmed the missile attacks. In a statement broadcast by state radio, the armed forces justified the attack with "repeated violations" of the ceasefire in Lebanon by the Israeli army. According to Iran's armed forces, one of the targets was the Israeli airbase in Ramat David.

According to the Israeli military, all missiles in the first waves were intercepted.

New rocket fire in the morning

Warning sirens sounded in several areas of Israel after new Iranian rocket fire in the morning. There were rocket alerts in the center and south of the country, among others. Many people once again had to seek shelter from the attack in bunkers. They had previously received a warning by cell phone. "The defense systems are deployed to intercept the threat," the Israeli military announced.

According to Israeli reports, several houses in an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank were damaged in an Iranian rocket attack this morning. According to the Israeli military, a missile was also fired from Yemen towards Israel. The Iran-backed militant Islamist Houthi militia operates in Yemen.

Israeli army attacks petrochemical plant in Iran

According to its own statements, the Israeli military attacked a petrochemical plant in the port city of Mahshahr in south-western Iran. The Iranian news agency Fars, which is close to the powerful Revolutionary Guards, reported, citing a deputy governor of the Iranian province of Khusesten, that parts of the plant had been damaged in the airstrike. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Netanyahu ignores Trump's demand

US President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone on Monday night. The media reported that Trump called on Netanyahu to refrain from counterattacks against Tehran. According to US broadcaster Fox News, he appealed to Iran to return to the negotiating table and conclude an agreement.

Trump had expressed confidence to the Financial Times that an agreement would be reached despite the recent escalation. "This will have no effect on the agreement," Trump told the newspaper in a telephone interview.

Moreover, Netanyahu would have no choice but to accept an agreement negotiated by the USA with Iran. "I have the sole say. He is not in charge," said the US President, referring to the Israeli Prime Minister.

Attacks in Lebanon

Israel had attacked the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday - despite a ceasefire in Lebanon that had been brokered by the USA. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the army had attacked "terrorist headquarters" in Beirut in response to previous shelling of Israel by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is Iran's most important non-state ally. Tehran had previously warned that further Israeli attacks on the greater Beirut area would be seen as a new escalation step in the regional confrontation.

Prolonged negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough

Israel and the USA launched their war against Iran on February 28. Tehran responded with massive attacks on Israel and the Gulf states with missiles and drones. Most recently, Iran fired missiles at Israel on the night of April 8. On the same day, the USA and Iran agreed on an initial two-week ceasefire, which was later extended. Trump also linked this to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, negotiations between the USA and Iran on a permanent end to the war have not yet resulted in an agreement.

The ceasefire for Lebanon, where Israel is taking action against the Hezbollah militia, was announced in mid-April. Last week, Israel and Lebanon agreed on a new attempt to implement the ceasefire, which has had little effect to date. The Lebanese government is not a party to the war. The Hezbollah militia is not negotiating with Israel and rejected the agreed conditions.