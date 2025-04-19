New nationwide protests against Trump - Gallery Hundreds demonstrate in front of the White House Image: dpa Demonstrators protest against Trump in front of the White House Image: dpa Nationwide protests against the Trump administration Image: dpa Demonstration against Trump in New York Image: dpa Protests also reach the White House Image: dpa New nationwide protests against Trump - Gallery Hundreds demonstrate in front of the White House Image: dpa Demonstrators protest against Trump in front of the White House Image: dpa Nationwide protests against the Trump administration Image: dpa Demonstration against Trump in New York Image: dpa Protests also reach the White House Image: dpa

For a long time, there was hardly any public resistance to US President Trump's policies, but now there are once again nationwide protests. Hundreds also demonstrated outside the White House.

Nationwide protests against President Donald Trump's government have resumed in the USA. Hundreds of people demonstrated in front of the White House in Washington. They accused Trump of ruling in an autocratic manner and deporting foreigners without due process. Placards read "No King", for example. Protesters repeatedly chanted: "Bring them home" in reference to migrants who, according to the demonstrators, had been deported illegally.

A woman from Washington said she had come because she felt that the protest against Trump was growing and she wanted to be part of it. A young man explained that if a man like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who had been deported to El Salvador, had his rights taken away, then we had to be careful that other citizens' rights were not taken away soon. Abrego had been deported by the government without trial despite existing protection.

Demonstrations in New York

There were also demonstrations in New York. Hundreds gathered in front of the New York Public Library. According to the Washington Post, there were also protests in numerous other cities. This time, a group called 50501 had called the protest. "We are trying to protect our democracy from the incipient autocracy under the Trump administration," said one of the organizers.

The first major nationwide protests took place two weeks ago. Tens of thousands of people protested against the president's policies in dozens of states.