The Pakistani army carried out airstrikes on Afghanistan during the night. At least 13 people were killed.

ARCHIVE - Smoke rises from the Afghan side after clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces near the Torkham border crossing in Pakistan as trucks are parked on the side of the road. Photo: Maaz Awan/AP/dpa

In the ongoing conflict between the neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, there have been renewed attacks resulting in deaths and injuries.

According to the Islamist Taliban, who rule Afghanistan, 13 people were killed and 14 others injured, including many children, in Pakistani air strikes in the eastern provinces of Kunar, Khost and Paktika on Wednesday night. The local television station Tolonews reported at least 19 dead in an attack in the province of Khost.

Islamabad reported that air strikes had been carried out along the Afghan-Pakistani border following terrorist attacks in Pakistan in recent days. Four targets, including a training camp and a weapons depot, were completely destroyed, wrote Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, on the X platform. Terrorists were killed in the process.

The information provided by the conflicting parties could not initially be independently verified.

Conflict smouldering since the fall

There have been repeated attacks between the neighboring countries since the fall of last year. Islamabad accuses Kabul of harboring terrorists who carry out attacks in Pakistan. Kabul denies this. There was a temporary ceasefire in the conflict; since the end of February, Pakistan has spoken of an "open war".

As recently as Tuesday, several security forces were killed in attacks by militant groups on a checkpoint in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, according to Pakistani security sources.

In a particularly heavy Pakistani air attack in mid-March, a rehab clinic in Kabul was destroyed. According to UN figures, 269 people were killed. Human rights activists speak of possible war crimes.