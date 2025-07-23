New photos and videos prove that Jeffrey Epstein was present at Donald Trump's wedding in 1993. Other joint appearances by the two also raise questions.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Archive photos and videos show Donald Trump in friendly contact with Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s.

Trump reacted to the revelations with rejection and described the reporting as "fake news".

Pressure is growing within the Republican Party to disclose the secret investigation files on Epstein. Show more

Not a day goes by without Donald Trump's involvement in the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein making headlines. The latest chapter: Newly uncovered archival video footage and photos reveal new details about Trump's past relationship with Epstein.

The photos from 1993, which the US broadcaster "CNN" has now published, confirm for the first time that Epstein was present at Trump's wedding to Marla Maples in 1993. Epstein's presence at the ceremony at the Plaza Hotel was previously unknown.

In addition, footage from a Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York in 1999 shows Trump and Epstein laughing and chatting together before the catwalk event. "CNN" discovered the raw footage while reviewing archive videos.

BREAKING! Holy crap!



CNN just released exclusive new video of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein hanging out at the 1999 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, as well as images of Epstein at Trump’s second wedding.



No wonder why Trump is trying to deflect with Obama claims pic.twitter.com/9Sk0CN63fc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 22, 2025

"Excerpts taken out of context"

The Epstein case has preoccupied the USA for weeks and revealed rifts between Trump and his entourage. The reason: in the case of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his prison cell in 2019, Trump had once promised to shed light on the case and publish the secret investigation files. But Trump suddenly wanted nothing more to do with this and even insulted his supporters as "weaklings".

Why is the Epstein case special? The case links the most serious sex crimes with the highest circles of the American elite. Financier Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire many times over, allegedly lured underage girls - some as young as 14 years old - with money between 2002 and 2005 and sexually abused them in New York, Florida and on his private island, among other places. He was supported by his long-term partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who was later convicted.

Epstein cultivated close contacts with celebrities: Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Prince Andrew - but Michael Jackson, Stephen Hawking and David Copperfield also appeared at at least one of his events, according to court documents. Videos also show Epstein and Trump partying. Show more

When asked about the new recordings, the US President said in a phone call with "CNN" on Tuesday: "You've got to be kidding me", before repeatedly calling "CNN" a "fake news" medium and hanging up.

🚨 Photos confirm for the first time that Jeffrey Epstein attended Donald Trump’s 1993 wedding to Marla Maples.



No wonder he’s desperate to change the conversation to Obama. Don’t let him. pic.twitter.com/lZc3UE9QAa — ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 22, 2025

White House communications director Steven Cheung said: "These are nothing more than clips taken out of context from innocuous videos and images from widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious."

Protesters in Dallas, Texas, demand the release of investigative files in the case of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

"People want the information"

At least Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, a particularly radical representative of the MAGA wing, does not seem to be appeased by these statements: "This is a serious issue," she told reporters on Tuesday. "People want the information. They don't want things to be covered up."

🚨BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene just said Trump is COVERING UP the Epstein files. “The highest volume of calls into my office have been about Epstein. People want the information. They don't want things covered up.”

Should we brace for impact?

pic.twitter.com/cnaC5IWF4m — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 22, 2025

Meanwhile, the dispute over the disclosure of the files is also escalating in the US House of Representatives. In order to prevent a vote on the release of the files, the Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, wants to send the MPs into summer recess early - today and not on Friday.

