It is unclear what the dentist's room in Epstein's estate on his private island was used for. X/Oversight Dems

In the midst of a political dispute over transparency in the Epstein case, US Democrats publish new photos of Little St. James. They show private rooms, cryptic messages - and raise new questions.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Democrats in the US Congress have released new photo and video material from Jeffrey Epstein's private island Little St. James.

The footage shows, among other things, a mysterious room with a dentist's chair, triggering speculation about its use.

The publication is part of a debate on the disclosure of Epstein investigation files. Show more

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released new photos and videos on Wednesday. According to a statement, these are previously unknown material from Jeffrey Epstein's private island on the Caribbean island of Little St. James.

The images show bedrooms, bathrooms, an office and a room with masks on the wall, in which there is apparently a dentist's chair. There are also exterior shots of the property with palm trees, sea views and a swimming pool, as well as a photo of a landline telephone with first names on the speed dial buttons, including Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick and Larry.

The deceased billionaire and sex offender Epstein owned two private islands in the US Virgin Islands - including Little St. James. According to numerous victims, the island played an important role in Epstein's abuse system. Young women and girls are said to have been sexually abused there.

Epstein's ex-girlfriend was a dentist

The "dentist's room" in particular made headlines. What the room was used for is still unknown. Epstein's last girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, was a dentist, reports the New York Times. It is unclear whether there is a connection.

Another photo apparently shows a plaque with the words "power", "deception", "intrigue" and "politics". More photos were later released, including shots of the island, a kitchen, more photos of the bedrooms and furnishings.

Epstein debate in Washington

The publication of the images is part of a political debate in the US Congress. President Donald Trump bowed to pressure from the US parliament at the end of November: the Republican signed a law to release investigation files on the Epstein case.

The Department of Justice is now to publish the documents within 30 days. However, critics doubt whether this will really bring the clarification that many Americans are hoping for. According to the New York Times, the new images are unlikely to provide much new insight.

