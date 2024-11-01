Kamala Harris is five and six points ahead in Michigan and Wisconsin. She will become president if it stays that way and the 60-year-old also wins Pennsylvania. There, of all places, Donald Trump is now suddenly complaining about fraud.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump writes about voter fraud in the swing state of Pennsylvania for no apparent reason, fueling speculation that he expects to lose there.

A new poll puts Kamala Harris five and six points ahead in the swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Is that why Trump is nervous? If Harris wins Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, she will win the election.

A harbinger for the time after the election? Trump files the first election lawsuit - in Pennsylvania. Show more

It is a strange message that Donald Trump sends out via Truth Social on the morning of October 30. "Pennsylvania is cheating at a high level rarely seen and getting caught," the 78-year-old writes. "The justice system must respond now."

Trump does not provide any justification or even evidence, NBC News journalist Garrett Haake notes, and wonders if this is a harbinger of things to come after the presidential election on November 5: Will Donald Trump challenge the ballot through legal channels if he loses?

Trump appears to be laying the groundwork to contest Pennsylvania election results, claiming without evidence this morning that the whole commonwealth somehow is cheering at “large scale levels” pic.twitter.com/NqxlZCk91q — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) October 30, 2024

The internet message raises another question: "Did Trump just provide a hint that he's losing Pennsylvania?" wonders "NJ.com" from New Jersey. "The ex-president seems worried that he has already lost the swing state," it further observes. Patrick Dillon is tooting the same horn.

How Harris could win the election

"Tell me your PA [Pennsylvania] internals without telling me your PA internals," the former Barack Obama administration staffer rails on X. In official polls, the candidates are tied in the state, but an internal Republican poll may have come to a different conclusion.

Donald Trump campaigning in Traverse City, Michigan, on October 25. Image: Keystone

This would be fatal for Trump's campaign: Pennsylvania is considered a swing state that the winner of the election must take in order to move into the White House. The Keystone State has 19 electors. By comparison: Michigan sends 15 electors, Wisconsin ten.

The comparison is no coincidence: if Kamala Harris wins in these northern swing states, it doesn't matter how the four others in the south in the "Sun Belt" decide. The Democrat would get exactly 270 electoral votes, and that would be enough - even if Trump takes Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia.

Trump's campaign files first election lawsuit

And indeed, the latest polls show that Harris has increased her lead in Michigan and Wisconsin. In the latter state, she is six points ahead of Trump with 51 percent, according to CNN. In Wisconsin, she reaches 48 percent, while Trump is at 43 percent. Six, seven and eight percent are still undecided in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

BREAKING @CNN — Choice for President of people who said they already voted.



If this is the case in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, Trump is cooked when Democrats show up! Vote, Vote and Vote! 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊#HarrisSurge pic.twitter.com/VGfnj0B1Ae — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 31, 2024

In other words: if it stays that way and the 60-year-old also wins Pennsylvania, the race is over for Donald Trump. At least as far as the election is concerned: legal action is by no means ruled out in this case. In fact, Trump has already filed his first lawsuit. And which state does it concern? The circle closes - in Pennsylvania.

BREAKING: Trump campaign sues Bucks County, Pennsylvania, alleging it is "turning away our voters." pic.twitter.com/4jrxcJv8Lw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 30, 2024

The lawsuit concerns Bucks County of all places: this is the district where, according to a video, Trump ballot papers were discarded. However, this clip turned out to be a Russian forgery to manipulate the election, which the FBI was able to uncover.

"A sobering sign of what's to come"

According to a statement , the Trump campaign is now claiming that voting is being obstructed in Bucks County. However, no evidence of this has been provided. "Trump's first election lawsuit is a sobering sign of what's to come," the liberal "New Republic" gushes.

That ballot will then be mailed to the voter or can be picked up by the voter later this week. (2/3) — Bucks County Government (@BucksCountyGovt) October 29, 2024

Trump is also taking shots at other counties: "The Philadelphia Inquirer" describes how the ex-president is spreading lies on Truth Social about Lancaster County and York County, where "false ballots" are being distributed. There is no evidence of this, the US newspaper emphasizes.

It seems that Donald Trump is getting nervous. He would have reason to be: polls of those who have already voted in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin show his opponent clearly in the lead - with 17, 26 and 22 percent respectively. This lead will of course be put into perspective on November 5. The only question is how far.

What seems certain, however, is that Donald Trump would not accept a defeat at the ballot box and would seek a decision in court.