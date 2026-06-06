Hundreds of people once again protested against plans for a luxury vacation resort in a nature reserve on the Albanian coast on Saturday. Bild: Keystone

Hundreds of people once again protested against plans for a luxury vacation resort in a nature reserve on the Albanian coast on Saturday. The project is linked to the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a nature reserve on Albania's coast, there are plans for a luxury vacation resort linked to Trump's son-in-law Kushner.

Protests against the construction project have been forming for days.

Environmentalists from all over the country and local residents have once again demonstrated in the Vjosa-Narta lagoon around 150 kilometers southwest of the capital Tirana. Show more

Environmentalists from all over the country and local residents responded to a call from environmental organizations and gathered in the Vjosa-Narta lagoon around 150 kilometers southwest of the capital Tirana, as reported by the AFP news agency.

"This entire marine area is a protected area. Destroying it would be devastating for biodiversity," said finance employee Emiljona Puja. The protesters gathered on a beach, some waving the red Albanian flag, others carrying inflatable flamingos, the symbol of the protest movement, and chanting "Cancel the project".

Protests against the project, which is linked to Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner and is estimated to cost around four billion euros, have recently been on the rise.

Protests every evening

For around a week, thousands of people have gathered in Tirana every evening to protest against what they see as the planned destruction of entire areas of the Vjosa-Narta nature reserve and the development of a luxury vacation resort. According to the plan, the uninhabited island of Sazan - once a secret communist military base - is to be transformed into a glamorous vacation resort.

Fourth straight night of protests in Albania over a luxury resort project on protected land linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.



Demonstrators are demanding the project be suspended.pic.twitter.com/INi0veDkqD — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 5, 2026

The lagoon on the southern Adriatic coast is an important resting area for migratory birds and flamingos. "This area is one of the most important places for biodiversity in the Mediterranean," said Denisa Kasa from the Albanian Association for the Protection of the Environment (PPNEA).

Prime Minister Rama reassured

Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama played down the protests on Friday and declared that there was "no cause for concern". The project had not yet been approved. In addition, "the best experts" in the world were involved in the planning. The aim is to "create something unique".

🚨 The situation is completely getting out of control.



Albania is erupting for the second consecutive day in angry mass protests against the Kushner land seizure deal worth $4 billion. 🇦🇱



The Albanian people refuse to become a new Palestine. 💥" pic.twitter.com/lSoD7Qskf2 — Middle Eastern Affairs (@OpsHQs) June 4, 2026

The Albanian government has been trying to boost its economy through tourism for a long time. Trump's family has invested in many luxury projects around the world. Critics accuse Kushner and his wife of using Donald Trump's presidency for their own business.