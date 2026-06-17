Three years after the Titan disaster, the final report from Canadian investigators has been released. The verdict is damning: design flaws, inadequate testing, and a lack of oversight led to the submersible imploding on its way to the Titanic, resulting in the deaths of five people.

ARCHIVE – Debris from the “Titan” submersible, which was recovered from the seafloor near the wreck of the Titanic, is being unloaded from the ship “Horizon Arctic” at the Canadian Coast Guard pier.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Canadian final report blames design flaws and a lack of safety checks for the Titan disaster.

The submersible imploded in June 2023 while en route to the Titanic wreck, killing all five occupants.

Investigators also criticize authorities and regulatory bodies for failing to coordinate warning signs.

Three years after the implosion of the deep-sea submersible “Titan,” which claimed five lives, the Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has leveled serious accusations against the operating company—and called for better international regulation and oversight of such submersibles. According to a 135-page investigation report, the operating company “Oceangate” did not adequately test the “Titan’s” design and construction.

At the center of the criticism is the carbon-fiber pressure hull. According to the 136-page report, the actual material properties were never adequately tested, even though they were critical to the safety of the design. Furthermore, the construction and testing procedures did not comply with recognized technical standards. OceanGate therefore never had reliable knowledge of how long the hull could withstand the enormous stresses at a depth of nearly 4,000 meters.

New damage to the “Titan” emerged with every dive, but the operating company was unable to respond appropriately, partly due to its structure and partly due to “social and psychological factors” within management.

Days-Long Search for the Submersible

The “Titan” went missing in June 2023 after setting out on an exploration mission to the “Titanic” wreck. The U.S. Coast Guard, with the help primarily of Canadian forces, launched a large-scale search about 700 kilometers south of Newfoundland, which people around the world followed closely. Days after its disappearance, an underwater robot discovered the wreckage of the imploded sub just under 500 meters from the “Titanic” wreck.

Grafik: P. Massow; Redaktion: B. Jütte/Quelle: OceanGate, OSM-Mitwirkende

The report went on to state that there is insufficient cooperation in Canada and worldwide regarding the regulation and oversight of such submersibles. Although several agencies in Canada were aware of the “Titan’s” activities, this information was not sufficiently shared among them.

“If these gaps are not closed, lives are at risk,” said TSB Chief Yoan Marier—calling for better national and international cooperation in the regulation and oversight of submersibles.

Five people died aboard the “Titan”

In addition to “Oceangate” CEO Stockton Rush (61), those who died aboard the “Titan” included French scientist Paul-Henri Nargeolet (77), British adventurer Hamish Harding (58), British-Pakistani management consultant Shahzada Dawood (48), and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Several other agencies had already investigated the incident and, among other things, also identified serious negligence on the part of the operating company.