Donald Trump has denied the US news agency Associated Press access to the White House press briefing. A judge has overturned this, but now the dispute continues to escalate.

The White House had denied the AP news agency access to certain events with Trump.

Federal judge Trevor McFadden declared last week that the Trump administration was violating the AP's right to freedom of expression.

The government has now introduced a regulation according to which Trump's spokesperson Karoline Leavitt will determine who gets access in future.

The Associated Press is now fighting back. Show more

The US news agency Associated Press is fighting back against a new directive with which the White House wants to further restrict access to news agencies. The rule violates federal judge Trevor McFadden's order last week that President Donald Trump's administration may not exclude the AP simply because it does not want to follow his language policy, according to a motion the AP also filed with McFadden on Wednesday.

The White House had previously denied the news agency access to certain events with Trump because it refuses to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. Judge Fadden declared last week that the Trump administration was violating the AP's right to freedom of expression.

On Tuesday evening (local time), the government announced a new rule according to which Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt would in future have the final say on which journalists are allowed to ask the president questions in small rooms such as the Oval Office or Air Force One.

Until now, it was customary for the White House Correspondents' Association to select the so-called pool reporters. In addition to a reporter from the print sector, representatives of the three major news agencies AP, Reuters and Bloomberg were traditionally also selected. Now they will compete with over 30 other print media for two rotating spots.

Although this is formally a rotation principle, Leavitt reserves the right to decide the composition of the pool on a daily basis according to the new guidelines. At the same time, it states that access should be granted "regardless of the content orientation of a medium". The independent White House Correspondents' Association sharply criticized the decision.