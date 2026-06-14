A demonstration under the slogan “Remigration and Reclaiming” and the founding convention of a new right-wing party mobilized thousands of people in Rome over the weekend. While supporters of a tougher immigration policy marched through the Italian capital, the new party Futuro Nazionale (National Future), led by former army general and politician Roberto Vannacci, gathered for its first party convention.

Roberto Vannacci during the press conference held on the occasion of the founding convention of the “Futuro Nazionale” party at the Auditorium della Conciliazione. The Futuro Nazionale (National Future) party, led by politician Vannacci, held its founding convention in Rome. Photo: Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Thousands march through Rome

According to authorities, about 4,000 people marched through downtown Rome on Saturday carrying a banner reading “Remigration and Reclaiming.” Some participants raised their right arms in a fascist salute and shouted “Duce! Duce!” (meaning “Leader”), a reference to the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini (1883–1945). The demonstration had been organized by far-right groups, among others.

When far-right extremists use the term “remigration,” they generally mean that a large number of people of foreign origin should leave the country—even by force. Representatives of the neo-fascist movement CasaPound also took part in the demonstration. According to Italian media reports, their spokesperson Luca Marsella said they wanted to “get rid of irregular migrants and regular ones too, because we are not politically correct.”

The demonstration moved slowly through the Prati neighborhood under heavy police presence. Every side street was blocked by police vehicles, and helicopters and drones circled overhead. A counter-protest also formed against the demonstration. Participants in a counter-demonstration gathered in front of the Colosseum and displayed a banner reading “Fuck remigration.”

The left-wing opposition strongly criticized the rally and the slogans chanted there. MP Angelo Bonelli spoke of “abhorrent slogans” and accused Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of remaining silent. Meloni has been in government with a right-wing coalition for more than three and a half years.

Vannacci: “Italy for the Italians!”

At the same time, the founding party convention of the new right-wing party Futuro Nazionale (National Future), led by former General Roberto Vannacci, took place in Rome. He said: “In the past, you weren’t allowed to say the word ‘remigration’; now they’re telling us it can’t be done because you can’t revoke citizenship.” About 1,500 delegates attended the event. The convention was scheduled to continue on Sunday and conclude with a speech by Vannacci.

In the polls, the movement, which also maintains ties to the AfD, currently stands at around four percent. Vannacci made it clear that he does not intend to soften his positions or those of the party. It is precisely because of these positions that the movement is gaining support, he said. “We are not ashamed to say it, and I even ask you to say it too: Italy for the Italians!”

Earlier this year, Vannacci resigned from Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini’s right-wing populist Lega party amid a dispute. Since then, the party has gained nearly 100,000 paying members, Vannacci said.

Known for racist and homophobic remarks

Most recently, he has been stirring up sentiment against the Meloni coalition. Vannacci described his movement as the “true right” and accused Meloni’s government of pursuing policies that are too soft. Meloni sharply rejected the accusations.

Vannacci gained popularity in right-wing circles, among other things, for his remarks against migrants and homosexuals. Vannacci is also known for his book “Il mondo al contrario” (in English: “The World Upside Down”). In the book, he claimed, among other things, that minorities had established a dictatorship.