Friday, May 9, 2025, 3:18 a.m.

In the midst of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, a foundation wants to reorganize the distribution of relief supplies in the sealed-off coastal strip. In a first step, 1.2 million Palestinians are to be supplied with food, water and hygiene kits via four distribution centers in the Gaza Strip, according to the 14-page document from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). The aim is to reach all two million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip at a later date.

Desperation in the Gaza Strip: According to the United Nations, hundreds of thousands of people there do not have enough to eat. (May 5, 2025) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Among other things, the new foundation wants to provide families with food parcels containing 50 meals and create aid deliveries from other humanitarian organizations to the Gaza Strip. According to the proposal, private security guards will secure the routes and distribution centers, while Israeli soldiers will not be involved in securing and distributing the goods. According to media reports, the plan is supported by Israel and the USA.

The Israeli military has not allowed aid supplies into the Gaza Strip for more than two months. The armed forces accuse the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas of selling the aid to the suffering population at inflated prices and using the proceeds to pay their fighters and weapons. The new distribution system is now intended to ensure that aid supplies reach the Gaza Strip without being accessed by the Islamist Hamas.