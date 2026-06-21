Tehran announced that it had once again closed the Strait of Hormuz to all ships, citing in the afternoon the failure to comply with the ceasefire in southern Lebanon, which had been agreed upon as part of the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran. The U.S. military disputed this account and confirmed that shipping traffic through the strait continues as usual. Regardless, Pakistan, acting as mediator, announced a meeting of the warring parties for Sunday in Switzerland.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance departed for Switzerland on Saturday, after uncertainty had prevailed regarding the schedule just hours earlier. “I think we will hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue and also move forward on the issue of the ceasefire in Lebanon,” he said before departure.

Iran Denounces Breach of Ceasefire in Lebanon

Iran’s Central Military Command cited not only the breach of the ceasefire in Lebanon but also the Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon as reasons for the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The Israeli military presence is not explicitly mentioned in the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran that was concluded last weekend. However, the text does refer to ensuring Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Iranian military command threatened further measures should the Israeli army continue fighting in Lebanon. “Should the aggression in Lebanon persist, further measures are planned to force the enemy to fulfill its obligations,” the statement said.

U.S. Military: Enforcing Freedom of Navigation

The U.S. military remained unimpressed and stated shortly thereafter that shipping traffic had increased on Saturday, “while U.S. forces in the area continued to operate to uphold freedom of navigation.” Fifty-five ships, carrying, among other things, 17 million barrels of oil, had passed through the strait. As the “New York Times” reported, this was the largest number of ships since the strait was closed shortly after the war began.

According to CENTCOM, the military remains on the ground to ensure that all provisions of the framework agreement are “observed, followed, and fully implemented.”

Pakistan: U.S.-Iran Talks on Sunday in Switzerland

According to Pakistan, the mediating country, talks between Iran and the U.S. are scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Sunday. These talks will be held at the technical level at Bürgenstock, according to a statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry this afternoon. An initial round of talks was originally scheduled to take place on Friday at the luxury resort not far from Lucerne. However, due to renewed mutual attacks between the Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, the talks did not take place after all.

Now, according to reports from Islamabad, representatives from the United States, Iran, and the mediators Pakistan and Qatar will participate in the talks. Islamabad will continue to support the process as a mediator in order to build on the agreements reached in the framework agreement.

Iran: U.S. Must Ensure a Ceasefire in Lebanon

Shortly before that, reports from Iran had indicated that negotiators were now traveling to Switzerland after all to discuss the details of the framework agreement and to demand that the U.S. ensure the other side fulfills its obligations, as Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai announced on the state broadcaster Irib. Participating in the talks on the Iranian side are, among others, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf as head of the negotiating team, Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, and Ali Bagheri-Kani, the head of international affairs at the Security Council.

Baghai said the U.S. had committed to persuading Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon, but this measure had not been implemented. “If the other side refuses to fulfill its obligations, Iran will not do so either,” the spokesperson explained. He added before his departure for Switzerland that failing to comply with even a single point of the agreement would cause the entire agreement to fail.

Vance: Kushner and Witkoff Already in Switzerland

Shortly before Pakistan’s statement regarding Sunday’s meeting, U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that talks were already underway in Switzerland—and in this context, also that U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, were in Switzerland. “Jared and Steve have been on the ground for several hours now and are handling some of the technical aspects of these negotiations,” Vance said. He said things were going well.

Media: Many Dead in Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon

On Saturday, Lebanese media reported numerous Israeli airstrikes that left at least 35 people dead. The Israeli army and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia are blaming each other for the fighting and violations of the ceasefire. Lebanon itself is not a party to the conflict. The Lebanese army accused Israel of using its attacks to prevent any solution that would allow for the restoration of stability in the country.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, 83 people were reportedly killed in Israeli attacks as early as Friday.

Israeli Army: More Than 50 Projectiles Fired

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of repeated violations of the ceasefire. It said that overnight, Hezbollah fired more than 50 projectiles at soldiers in southern Lebanon. Five soldiers were killed and two others seriously wounded. In response, Hezbollah rocket launch sites, weapons depots, and command centers were attacked. The army stated that it would continue to act against any threat to Israel and its soldiers in the future.

In contrast, the militia stated that it had responded to an advance by Israeli troops. It further stated that while Hezbollah continues to adhere to the ceasefire, it will oppose any attempt to seize additional territory.

According to a U.S. government official, a ceasefire has technically been in effect since 4:00 p.m. local time on Friday (3:00 p.m. CEST). It was violated multiple times just minutes after it went into effect.