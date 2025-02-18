An airplane accident has occurred in the Canadian city of Toronto, injuring several people. Footage of the incident shows an unusual picture: the plane came to rest upside down on the runway.

Three of them had to be taken to hospital, paramedics reported on Monday in the Canadian city.

A video from the scene of the accident shows the Delta Air plane lying upside down on the snow-covered runway.

A video from the scene of the accident shows the Delta Air plane lying upside down on the snow-covered runway while rescue workers spray it with water. Emergency teams are on duty, the airport announced on X.

Passengers are evacuated from the upside-down Delta plane on a snow-covered runway at the airport in Toronto. (February 18, 2025) Image: Screenshot Toronto Star/Youtube

The Canadian Press news agency reported that the plane had come from Minneapolis. According to Delta, the incident occurred at 2.15pm. Initially it was reported that all passengers were safe, but in fact several were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries, Delta said.

Eyewitness reports

"We were thrown to the side, the plane skidded and skidded before finally coming to a stop upside down," passenger Pete Carlson toldCBC. "One minute you're landing and waiting to see your friends and your people, and the next minute you're physically upside down"

A video that has since emerged shows the botched landing from the cockpit of another plane. The Delta plane first hits the ground and then flips over.

A clear visual of the the Delta CRJ900, operated by Endeavor Air as Flight DL4819 from Minneapolis St. Paul, crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, flipping onto its side on the snow-covered Runway 24R, but miraculously, all the occupants survived.



After there was talk of three serious injuries, the head of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Deborah Flint, gave the all-clear on Monday evening (local time): "We are very pleased that there were no fatalities and only relatively minor injuries". According to the information, the plane had 76 passengers and four crew members on board.

It was still unclear how the accident occurred. "We've seen a few cases of takeoffs where planes have landed on their backs, but that's very rare," said John Cox, CEO of Florida-based aviation safety consultancy, Safety Operating Systems. Although the conditions were windy, this should not have been a problem for the aircraft or the pilots, Cox added.

Several major airplane accidents since January

The US Federal Aviation Administration said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada would lead the investigation into the incident, with US investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board assisting the Canadian team.

The head of government of the Canadian province of Ontario, Doug Ford, promised X all possible help. He said he was relieved that there had been no fatalities.

It is the fourth major airplane accident in North America in the past month. On January 29, a commercial airliner and a military helicopter collided near the US capital Washington, killing 67 people. On January 31, a medical transport plane crashed in Philadelphia. Seven people were killed in the incident. Ten people were killed in a plane crash in Alaska.