A screenshot from an X-rated video showing the missile strike on a girls' school in Minab in southern Iran on February 28. Screenshot: X/@Easybakeovensz

Donald Trump suggested at the weekend that Iran itself was responsible for a missile strike on a girls' school in Minab in which more than 165 people are said to have been killed. A new video speaks a different language.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you On February 28, a missile struck a girls' school in Minab, Iran, reportedly killing more than 165 people.

Donald Trump initially said that Tehran itself was responsible.

Now new video footage shows that the missile was a US cruise missile.

Trump nevertheless continues to stubbornly deny that the USA is guilty. Show more

New footage of an attack on a girls' school in Iran reinforces the suspicion that the US was responsible for the military operation on February 28.

The video, first analyzed by the investigative group Bellingcat, was recorded on the day of the attack and only published on 8 March by the semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr. It shows a rocket hitting a building and smoke rising into the air.

New video footage shows a US Tomahawk missile hitting an IRGC facility in Minab, Iran, on Feb 28, showing for the first time that the US struck the area. The footage also shows smoke already rising from the vicinity of the girls’ school, where 175 people were reportedly killed. pic.twitter.com/4jBXrNcRJO — Trevor Ball (@Easybakeovensz) March 8, 2026

The AP was able to geolocate the video and confirm that it was taken near the school. Trevor Ball, a researcher from the expert group Bellingcat, identified the munition as a Tomahawk cruise missile - a weapon that, as far as we know, only the USA has at its disposal in this war.

Trump: "Because I just don't know enough about it"

It is the first indication of the munitions used in the attack. The school is adjacent to a Revolutionary Guards base in Minab in southern Iran. More than 165 people died in the explosion.

Trump had recently suggested that Iran itself was responsible for the explosion. At a press conference on the Iran war in Florida on March 9, Trump said that Tomahawk cruise missiles are widespread and that Iran has access to the weapons, which are manufactured by the American arms company Raytheon.

Reporter: Did the US bomb an elementary school and kill 175 people? Trump: Based on what I’ve seen, it was done by Iran. Reporter: Is that true Mr. Hegseth? Hegseth: We’re investigating. Trump: They are very inaccurate with their munitions. It was done by Iran.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 8. März 2026 um 00:10

Although the company sells the missiles to allied countries such as Japan and Australia, there is no evidence that Iran possesses them. When asked why he was the only one in his administration to make this claim, Trump replied: "Because I just don't know enough about it."

Reporter: You just suggested that Iran somehow got its hands on a tomahawk and bombed its own elementary school on the first day of the war. But you're the only person in your government saying this. Why? Trump: Because I just don't know enough about it.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 9. März 2026 um 23:39

He added that he was prepared to "live with whatever the report says".

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced a thorough investigation into the attack on 10 March. The USA is taking the matter very seriously, Hegseth said at a press conference in response to a corresponding question. "No country takes more precautions to ensure that civilians are never attacked."