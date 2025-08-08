  1. Residential Customers
Smoke cannons and gas masks New virus is spreading rapidly in China - and causing spooky scenes

Samuel Walder

8.8.2025

The Chinese government is fighting the chikungunya virus with smoke.
KEYSTONE

The chikungunya virus is spreading rapidly in the Chinese province of Guangdong - bringing back memories of the coronavirus pandemic. In Switzerland and the rest of Europe, there is growing concern about the spread of the virus.

08.08.2025, 11:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Over 7000 cases of chikungunya have been registered in China's Guangdong province since July.
  • The authorities are responding with large-scale use of chemicals against mosquitoes, tests and strict regulations.
  • The Asian tiger mosquito, the main carrier of the virus, is now also spreading in Europe and Switzerland: According to the WHO, 5.6 billion people are potentially at risk.
  • As there is no cure, doctors can only treat the symptoms.
  • The first infections have occurred locally in Europe and health authorities are warning of a further spread.
Show more

Scenes straight out of a disaster movie: in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, men in white protective suits roam the cities, spraying chemicals and covering entire streets.

Their target: the tiny but highly dangerous carriers of the chikungunya virus - mosquitoes.

Since July, over 7000 cases of infection have been registered in Guangdong alone, reports the BBC. The authorities are taking drastic measures that are reminiscent of the coronavirus pandemic: Infected people are only allowed to leave hospitals if they test negative.

Particularly hard hit: the metropolis of Foshan. Some neighboring cities initially imposed a two-week quarantine for all people entering from there - only to lift it again shortly afterwards. The reason: the virus is not transmitted from person to person, but exclusively through mosquito bites.

"5.6 billion people at risk"WHO warns of global chikungunya epidemic - virus is approaching Basel

Drones against flower pots

The authorities are also using unusual methods to curb the mosquito plague: Citizens are being asked to remove any standing water - in flower pots or buckets, for example.

Anyone who refuses to do so will be fined the equivalent of 1,100 francs. Drones fly over residential areas to detect possible breeding grounds.

The harsh interventions are causing heated discussions online. "What's the point?" asks one user. Another writes: "This sounds so familiar ... but is it really necessary?"

A virus on the rise

The Asian tiger mosquito, the main vector of the virus, has long since established itself in Europe - even in Switzerland. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chikungunya has now been detected in 119 countries.

5.6 billion people worldwide are potentially at risk, WHO spokesperson Diana Rojas Alvarez warned in Geneva in July: "We are sounding the alarm early so that countries can prepare in good time."

The disease causes high fever, severe joint and muscle pain and can put those affected out of action for weeks or even months.

Severe cases are rare, but mainly affect older people or those with a history of the disease. The mortality rate is less than one percent - but with millions of people infected, this can still mean thousands of deaths.

No cure - only relief

The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) also warns against the virus. An infection usually occurs 7 to 9 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. Cure? Not a chance. At present, doctors can only alleviate the symptoms - with antipyretics and painkillers.

In Switzerland, there have only been imported cases so far, mostly after traveling to risk areas. But the virus is getting closer: the Robert Koch Institute recently confirmed a case in Alsace - where a person had apparently been infected directly on site by a mosquito.

With material from AFP

