New York elects mayor - Trump wants to prevent Mamdani - Gallery New York elects a new mayor on Tuesday. Image: dpa Trump interferes in the election campaign. Image: dpa The left-wing Democrat Mamdani is considered the favorite in the election in New York. (archive picture) Image: dpa New York elects mayor - Trump wants to prevent Mamdani - Gallery New York elects a new mayor on Tuesday. Image: dpa Trump interferes in the election campaign. Image: dpa The left-wing Democrat Mamdani is considered the favorite in the election in New York. (archive picture) Image: dpa

New York is getting a new mayor - and US President Donald Trump has a clear opinion on who should not be elected. The Democratic favorite Mamdani is taking the attacks in stride.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mayoral election in New York City is in full swing, and the favorite is 34-year-old Democrat Zohran Mamdani.

Donald Trump wants to prevent the candidate who is ahead in the polls from winning.

Polling stations close at 3 a.m. Central European Time, after which the first results are expected. Show more

Shortly before the start of the mayoral election in New York, President Donald Trump has tried to prevent the left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani, who is leading in the polls, from winning.

"If communist candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will give my beloved hometown more than the minimum federal funding required by law," the Republican wrote on his Truth Social platform. With the 34-year-old newcomer in City Hall, "this once great city has NO chance of success or even survival".

Mamdani replied in an interview on CNN that the US president felt threatened by his candidacy. Just like Trump, he had addressed the crisis in the lives of New York's working class and the rising cost of living in his election campaign, said Mamdani. "But unlike him, we're actually going to do something about it. And that's a contrast he can't stand."

Queues to vote

As soon as the polling stations opened, queues formed in many places in the liberal stronghold with more than eight million inhabitants. "I voted for Mamdani," said an 85-year-old man on the Upper West Side in Manhattan. "The fact that he has little experience is of course true - and a cause for concern. I'm also not really very optimistic that he'll get everything right. But what gives me hope is that he's a very good listener."

On the opposite side of Central Park, the slightly more conservative Upper East Side, another New Yorker wasn't so sure either. Although she likes Mamdani and how he gets young people excited about politics, she said shortly before going to the polling station, she doubted that he would be able to put his promises into practice. That is why she is leaning towards former Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo.

A candidate for young people

Mamdani has managed to electrify young urbanites in particular. A group of 14-year-olds - all not yet eligible to vote - had collectively given him their vote, they said excitedly. "He's just the first guy in a long time who seems to be sincere about his opinion," said one of the teenagers. Children at public schools had the day off.

Polling stations close at 03:00 Central European Time on Wednesday - after which the first results are expected. A record number of more than 700,000 people had already cast their votes in polling stations set up for this purpose in the days leading up to the election - plus tens of thousands by post.

Representatives of smaller parties are also on the ballot paper, but only three candidates are really known: In polls, Mamdani was recently well ahead of Cuomo (67). The Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa (71) is not considered to have much of a chance in the liberal East Coast metropolis - which is why even Trump wrote that every cross for Sliwa is "a vote for Mamdani".

Trump campaigns for former rival

Cuomo, who belongs to the Democratic party establishment, and shooting star Mamdani were the main rivals in the nationally significant race. Since Trump would apparently be more comfortable with a centrist mayor than a loud leftist, the president called for a vote for Cuomo. The ex-governor is running as an independent candidate after his defeat to Mamdani, but remains closely tied to the Democratic Party in practice.

"Whether you like Andrew Cuomo personally or not, you really don't have a choice. You have to vote for him and hope he does a fantastic job," Trump wrote - even though Cuomo had staged himself as an opponent to him during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mamdani reacted mockingly. "Congratulations", he wrote to Cuomo on Instagram, "I know how hard you worked for this". Cuomo himself told supporters in New York on Monday: "He's not for me, he's against Mamdani."

Musk also gets involved

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also called for Cuomo's election on the X platform. "Remember that a vote for Curtis is really a vote for Mumdumi, or whatever his name is," he posted, apparently deliberately misspelling Mamdani's name.

Musk had donated more than 250 million dollars to Trump's election campaign last year and was a close confidant of the president in the first months of Trump's term in office, until a public rift occurred. Recently, Trump and Musk have become somewhat closer again.

Will Mamdani become Trump's opponent?

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda in 1991 to parents of Indian descent, is a member of parliament in the state of New York. As a member of the "Democratic Socialists of America", he belongs to the left wing of the Democrats.

Mamdani's central issue is the horrendous cost of living in one of the most expensive cities in the world. During the election campaign, he promised a rent freeze, free buses and childcare, among other things. He wants to finance this with higher taxes for the wealthy and companies. If he wins the election, Mamdani would be the first Muslim mayor of a city with more than eight million inhabitants - and one of Trump's most prominent opponents.

New York City is a cultural and financial center in the United States and worldwide. In the USA, the metropolis is also more important politically than other cities.