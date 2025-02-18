Mayor Eric Adams (right) receives Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter (in classic red on National Day) in New York on August 1, 2024. KEYSTONE

Judicial farce in the USA: New York's mayor has been targeted by the judiciary for alleged bribery. The White House stops the investigation: Now there are resignations, criticism and threats.

No time? blue News summarizes for you New York's public prosecutor's office is investigating Mayor Eric Adam for alleged bribery: The trial was due to start in April.

After the Democrat Adams recently sought to get close to Donald Trump, the Department of Justice is now calling for the case to be dropped.

This is openly justified by the fact that Adams supports Trump in his mass deportations and because he has to campaign.

Several high-ranking New York officials have now resigned as a result.

The governor of the state of New York is now examining whether she can remove Adams. Show more

New York's mayor is in trouble with the law: the Democrat is accused of bribery, fraud and the illegal solicitation and acceptance of foreign campaign donations, among other things. The allegations date back to at least 2014, when Eric Adams was still borough president of Brooklyn.

The ex-police officer, who has been mayor of New York since 2022, rejects the accusations and also calls for his resignation. This is the first federal felony charge against a sitting New York mayor in the modern history of the metropolis of millions.

Another snapshot from August 1 with Eric Adams and Karin Keller-Sutter. KEYSTONE

But there will be no trial: The US Deputy Attorney General believes that criminal prosecution would not only prevent Adams from cooperating with Trump in the fight against illegal migration. It would also distract him from devoting himself to his re-election and the fight against crime in New York.

The Washington Post saw this as an "unusual argument". The New York Times wrote that the development raises questions about the independence of federal prosecutors under Trump. Adams was indicted in September and the trial was supposed to start in April.

"Eric Adams sold out the New Yorkers"

"I thank the Department of Justice for being honest," Adams said. "Now we can put this horrible episode behind us." Adams again emphasized his innocence. "I have never broken the law and would never do so." According to the "New York Times" and "Washington Post", he recently sought closeness to Republican Donald Trump.

This is not getting enough attention: The Trump administration's direct intervention and demand for the prosecution against NYC Mayor Eric Adams to be dropped is one of their most authoritarian acts ever.



dOj wEaPoNiZaTiOn? pic.twitter.com/gL8kumaBTO — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 11, 2025

According to the US media, Adams travelled to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in January, attended the inauguration of the new president and recently declared that he would not publicly criticize Trump. According to the Washington Post, Trump had recently expressed sympathy for Adams.

Criticism came from many of Adams' opponents in the New York mayoral election campaign, among others. "This should upset every single New Yorker," said Zellnor Myrie, Democratic senator in the state of New York, while his colleague Jessica Ramos said: "Eric Adams has sold out New Yorkers to buy his own freedom."

Attorney general resigns in protest

The decision has led to resignations in the New York judiciary: These include the top prosecutor responsible for the borough of Manhattan, Danielle Sassoon, as reported by the "New York Times" and others.

Eric Adams meets with "Border Czar" Tom Homan (left) and Kenneth Genalo from the Department of Homeland Security at the White House on December 12. KEYSTONE

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Sassoon accused Adams' attorneys of offering some sort of "quid pro quo" in the form of enforcing immigration laws if the case was dismissed at a meeting with the Justice Department last month.

"It is a stunning and dangerous precedent," she wrote. Adams' lawyer Alex Spiro countered that the claim of quid pro quo was a "total lie": "We have offered nothing and the agency has asked nothing of us."

More officials resign

Yesterday, Monday, Eric Adams confirmed the resignation of his first deputy mayor, Torres-Springer, as well as the departures of other deputy mayors - Meera Joshi, Anne Williams-Isom and Chauncey Parker.

Hagan Scotten was prosecuting Eric Adams. He resigned rather than follow corrupt orders from Trump that, in his words, only a fool or coward would obey.



Scotten clerked for a conservative Supreme Court Justice and was a decorated Special Forces officer. He’s no fool or coward.… pic.twitter.com/p1mXXrylil — Jake Auchincloss (@JakeAuch) February 17, 2025

Donald Trump, meanwhile, emphasized that he did not instruct the department to make the move. "No, I didn't," Trump replied when asked if he had instructed prosecutors to drop the corruption charges. "I did not do that."

Yesterday, former Watergate lawyer Nathaniel Akerman also urged the federal judge in charge of the case, Dale E. Ho, to deny the motion to dismiss the case against Adams. He said the court should examine how the Justice Department came to its decision and Bove should explain his position in court.

Governor considers removing Adams

Akerman said he wanted to intervene because no one was representing the interests of the public. Most recently, another member of Adams' Democratic Party, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, also called on the mayor to resign. She said that with the resignation of Adams' deputies, it was clear that he had "lost the trust of his own staff, his colleagues in government and the citizens of New York".

BREAKING: In a new statement tonight, Governor Kathy Hochul suggests she is seriously considering removing Mayor Eric Adams over the alleged “quid pro quo” with the Trump administration to drop charges against him:



“In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have… pic.twitter.com/NwhceZ5ddy — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 18, 2025

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul is considering removing New York Mayor Eric Adams from office. Hochul said she would convene a meeting in Manhattan on Tuesday (today) "to talk about the way forward". The resignations of several high-ranking officials, including New York City First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer, she said, raise "serious questions about the long-term future" of Adams as mayor.

In the 235 years of New York State's history, the powers of a governor have never been used to remove an elected mayor, Hochul said. "Overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly," she said. However, the current situation in the town hall cannot be ignored. The city charter provides for a court-like procedure for removal from office.

