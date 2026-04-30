King Charles III with Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor of York, in Manhattan on Wednesday. Between them, Queen Camilla. Picture: Keystone/Jeenah Moon/Pool Photo via AP

New York's mayor speaks out in favor of returning the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond to India ahead of King Charles' visit. The stone is part of the British Crown Jewels.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani recommends that the British King Charles III return the crown jewels to India.

If given the opportunity, he would ask the king to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond, he said before a meeting with the king at the memorial to the victims of the September 11 terrorist attack.

Mamdani declined a private meeting with the King. Show more

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani recommends that the British King Charles III return the crown jewels to India. If given the opportunity, he would ask the king to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond, he said before a meeting with the king at the memorial to the victims of the September 11 terrorist attack. However, it was initially unclear whether Mamdani, who himself has Indian roots, actually raised the issue at the public meeting.

The Windsors were received with full honors by the Trumps in Washington - in New York, the situation was different. Mamdani's desire to avoid the King was obvious; as soon as the September 11th memorial service at the World Trade Center was announced, Mamdani's team distanced themselves from Charles. "The mayor will not be meeting privately with King Charles. However, the mayor will be present at the wreath-laying ceremony today," Mamdani's mayoral press secretary said in a terse statement Wednesday morning.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, often speaks out in favor of coming to terms with colonial injustice.

Diamond from former British colony

The world-famous and high-carat diamond is part of the coronation crown of "Queen Mum", the mother of Queen Elizabeth II - and comes from the former British colony of India. After the Queen's death last fall, many Indians demanded its return. Also to avoid new debates, the Koh-i-Noor was not used at the coronation of Elizabeth's son King Charles III.