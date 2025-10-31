  1. Residential Customers
Video shows the extent New York sinks into the water - here cars fight their way through the flood

Samuel Walder

31.10.2025

Vehicles drive through flooded streets and get stuck. Basements are under water and subway stations are flooded. These are the consequences of a storm in New York City.

31.10.2025, 10:20

31.10.2025, 10:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • New York City experienced record rainfall, including in Central Park and at LaGuardia Airport.
  • The flooding caused significant disruption to commuter traffic, with flooded roads and vehicles.
  • Authorities warned of flooded areas as well as fallen trees and power lines.
  • A wind warning was also issued until midnight on Friday.
Show more

New York City has been affected by torrential rain since Thursday evening. The consequences are serious. Flooded streets and subway stations, basements affected by high water and fallen trees and power lines.

The authorities reported record rainfall, including in Central Park and at LaGuardia Airport. All five boroughs are affected by the flooding.

Watch the video to see the city's state of emergency.

