EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
34-year-old left-wing favorite New York votes - the night of the decision in the live ticker

Sven Ziegler

4.11.2025

Mamdani promises, among other things, a rent freeze and free childcare. (archive photo)
Seth Wenig/AP/dpa

New York votes. You can find an overview of all developments, results and reactions here - continuously updated.

04.11.2025, 14:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A new mayor is being elected in New York today.
  • Results and reactions will be updated continuously.
  • The blue News Ticker shows you all the important developments in real time.
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • These are the candidates

    • The 34-year-old left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani is the favorite in the mayoral election. The current member of the New York State Assembly promises, among other things, a rent freeze as well as free buses and childcare. Mamdani wants to raise taxes on the wealthy and companies to finance this.
    • The former Democratic governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, is running against Mamdani as an independent candidate. The 67-year-old Cuomo resigned as governor of the state in 2021 following allegations of sexual harassment.
  • What are the late night shows saying about Mamdani?

    Mamdani (still) on the sidelines.

    Mamdani (still) on the sidelines"The Democrats clearly don't have the leaders they need"

The US East Coast metropolis of New York is electing a new mayor. As soon as the polling stations opened, queues formed in many places in the liberal stronghold with more than eight million inhabitants.

Children at public schools have the day off. The polling stations close at three o'clock in the morning German time on Wednesday - after which the first results are expected.

A record number of more than 700,000 people had already cast their votes in the days before the election in polling stations set up for this purpose - plus tens of thousands by post.

More about the New York election

Democrat surprises everyone. Can a socialist govern the richest city in the world?

Democrat surprises everyoneCan a socialist govern the richest city in the world?

Socialist on the rise. Trump's nightmare Mamdani on the brink of victory

Socialist on the riseTrump's nightmare Mamdani on the brink of victory

Mayoral election campaign in New York. Mamdani mocks Cuomo and his AI election video

Mayoral election campaign in New YorkMamdani mocks Cuomo and his AI election video

More on the USA

Gerrymandering explained. How US politics is cutting itself in half with constituency gerrymandering

Gerrymandering explainedHow US politics is cutting itself in half with constituency gerrymandering

USA under Donald Trump. Trump reaches agreement with Xi on rare earths +++ US President flies home

USA under Donald TrumpTrump reaches agreement with Xi on rare earths +++ US President flies home