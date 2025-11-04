The 34-year-old left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani is the favorite in the mayoral election. The current member of the New York State Assembly promises, among other things, a rent freeze as well as free buses and childcare. Mamdani wants to raise taxes on the wealthy and companies to finance this.
The former Democratic governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, is running against Mamdani as an independent candidate. The 67-year-old Cuomo resigned as governor of the state in 2021 following allegations of sexual harassment.
The US East Coast metropolis of New York is electing a new mayor. As soon as the polling stations opened, queues formed in many places in the liberal stronghold with more than eight million inhabitants.
Children at public schools have the day off. The polling stations close at three o'clock in the morning German time on Wednesday - after which the first results are expected.
A record number of more than 700,000 people had already cast their votes in the days before the election in polling stations set up for this purpose - plus tens of thousands by post.