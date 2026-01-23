New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani sees the Democratic primaries as a defining moment for the entire party. At a rally in Brooklyn, he joined Bernie Sanders in backing several left-wing challengers.

A Head-On Attack on His Own Party New York’s mayor takes aim at the Democrats—and has his sights set on 2028

No time? blue News summarizes for you Five days before the Democratic primaries, New York’s left-wing Mayor Zohran Mamdani called for a fundamental change of course within his party and framed the election as the starting point for the 2028 presidential race.

Together with Bernie Sanders, he criticized the Democratic establishment for managing decline rather than delivering concrete improvements in housing, the cost of living, and child care.

Mamdani supports three decidedly left-wing congressional candidates in New York who are focusing on affordable housing, criticism of the immigration agency ICE, and a tougher stance on Israel’s war in Gaza.

Five days before the Democratic primaries in New York, the staunchly left-wing mayor Zohran Mamdani called his party to account. Speaking before thousands of people at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, he said, “The Democratic Party must change.”

When asked when the fight for the presidential election would begin, he said: “It starts now. It starts on Tuesday.” The goal, he said, is to “reject a politics that believes more in polls than in principles.”

Mamdani was particularly harsh in his criticism of his party’s course to date. “For too long, our party has seen its role as managing decline rather than delivering tangible improvements for working people,” he said. The party now needs “a Democratic Party with backbone”—a party that is not only willing to stand up, but also to “stand for something.”

Politics Must Stand Up to “Corporate Greed”

At the heart of his speech was the question of whether politics could tangibly improve people’s daily lives. “Affordability isn’t magic,” said the mayor of New York. Such policies don’t come from words, but from actions: We must stand up to “corporate greed,” create affordable housing, and make childcare affordable for every family.

Campaign rallies are all about mobilization—no wonder the main message on stage was “Vote!” KEYSTONE

At his side stood Bernie Sanders, one of the best-known figures on the left. Sanders criticized the Democratic establishment’s policies, saying they were no longer enough. In this situation, he argued, it’s not enough to just “tinker around at the edges.”

Mamdani is supporting three candidates in New York’s congressional races: Brad Lander against Democratic Representative Dan Goldman, Claire Valdez for the seat being vacated by Nydia Velázquez, and Darializa Avila Chevalier against Adriano Espaillat. All three are on the far left politically. Several of them are backed by democratic-socialist or Sanders-aligned organizations.

In terms of policy, the candidates are focusing on affordable housing and a lower cost of living. Mamdani said of such demands: “If you want politicians who will explain to you what’s not possible, then you’re at the wrong rally.” Anyone who wants a different kind of politics must knock on doors, make phone calls, reach out to friends, and get neighbors to the polls.