California Governor Gavin Newsom's team is copying Donald Trump communication style to make fun of the Republican. The president's fans can't laugh at all.

Anyone who sees the posts on California Governor Gavin Newsom's X account on August 14 thinks they're watching the wrong movie. "Make the maps great again", it says, for example, in reference to "MAGA". "Great, wonderful event today." And just like Donald Trump always writes: "Thank you for your attention to this matter.".

Because everything is also written in capital letters, the post looks exactly like a message from the US President. The maps are about the redistricting of electoral districts: Democrat-run California wants to equalize five votes that Republican-run Texas wants to take away from its political opponent.

It's not the only post that day about "California's beautiful maps": "People say they're the best maps ever made - even better than Christopher Columbus'. Donald 'The Loser' Trump be warned," it reads: The 79-year-old's penchant for superlatives is imitated, as is Trump's penchant for swear names.

Or: "I, your favorite governor Gavin Christopher Newsom, have offered the best, 'most amazing deal' in history: Stop cheating on the map of Texas, and California won't make ours 'prettier. Unfortunately - but not surprisingly, Donald was too weak (small hands) to even write back. No deal!"

At last: "The greatest press conference ever"

The shtick is catching on. "Give your social media person a raise, the posts set the tone perfectly," wrote one user under the latter post. "Please give the person in charge of this account a proper pay rise," demanded another under the previously quoted tweet.

Fuck I love this account — Rowbott (@Rowrowbott) August 14, 2025

These are not the only bon mots on August 14: "I, Gavin Christopher Newsom, America's favorite governor (say many), will give the greatest press conference ever," can also be read. Or there is talk of "perfect cards": the notes in brackets, the quotation marks, the three letters at the end - just like Trump.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025

And that's not all: AI images are also provided, just like Donald Trump. Above, the "original" published by the White House on February 19. Below, the ironic plagiarism from Team Newsom on August 15.

A SUCCESSFUL LIBERATION DAY! THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/fS66ALFEaQ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 15, 2025

On the same day they trolled: "Donald is done - he's no longer 'hot'. First the hands (so tiny) and now me - Gavin C. Newsom - making his 'move'. Many say he can't do the 'big steps' on Air Force One anymore - he's taking little baby steps now. Sad!"

"I think he's trying to be funny"

Of course, Newsom's X-appearance isn't just a case of joking around: There are always videos of the governor and serious posts too. And then this: someone writes that the account has been deleted. The reaction: "Wow - great, if true."

WOW — big if true! https://t.co/akQjz1zX01 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 15, 2025

Even when Trump meets Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the whole thing is taken up: "Tiny hands are here copying me - but without the stamina (sad) and certainly without the 'look'. Full beta! GCN."

TINY HANDS IS OUT HERE COPYING ME — BUT WITHOUT THE STAMINA (SAD), AND CERTAINLY WITHOUT THE “LOOKS.” TOTAL BETA! — GCN https://t.co/AwjuS3div2 pic.twitter.com/OW8yXxmLYl — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 16, 2025

Users are already jumping on the bandwagon - and, like the Maga community, are posting exaggeratedly patriotic AI images in which the protagonist has a rock-hard toned body:

An honor! THANK YOU! https://t.co/ggwbaijZdG — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 16, 2025

"Fox News" is now also noticing that Newsom is "trying" to troll Trump in capital letters: "He's been doing it for a while now," explains host Trace Gallagher. "I think he's trying to be funny. I don't know what he's trying to do. It comes across as childish. You're the governor of the largest state: what do you do?"

Fox Host: I don't know what he's trying to do but it comes across as childish and you are the governor of the biggest state in the union, what are you doing? pic.twitter.com/W7j7MyMkBR — Acyn (@Acyn) August 16, 2025

The response? Newsoom's team posts the accompanying clip, writing, "Birdbrain Trey Gallagher (a so-called Fox 'News' host no one has ever heard of) says my posts are 'childish' and 'unbecoming' of a leader - can you believe it?"

"Total snore fest! Sad!!!"

Even the name is misspelled, as happens to the president from time to time. May Gallagher shut down his "little 'bedtime show' immediately": "They call it the most boring program in the history of cable television. Total snore fest! Sad!!! CGN."

WE BROKE DONALD TRUMP pic.twitter.com/DAK2Jt2QeE — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 17, 2025

It's not just Trump who gets his comeuppance: his press secretary becomes "KaroLYIN' Leavitt" - i.e. "KaroLies Leavitt." Has anyone heard of "JD 'Just Dance' Vance"? And if the President makes a misstep - for example when he posts the word "Bela" incoherently - Team Newsom has not one, but two blasphemies at the ready.

DONALD (TINY HANDS), HAS WRITTEN HIS AUTOBIOGRAPHY THIS MORNING — UNFORTUNATELY (LOW IQ) HE SPELLED IT WRONG — “BETA.” SOON YOU WILL BE A “FIRED” BETA BECAUSE OF MY PERFECT, “BEAUTIFUL MAPS.” THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GCN pic.twitter.com/KF44tc4ra2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 17, 2025

And then another AI image follows on from such tips: Here, Newsom can be seen in deep prayer, while Trump disciples Kid Rock and Tucker Carlson stand to his left and right, while the late Hulk Hogan watches behind him with angel wings.

so nice! pic.twitter.com/mkOMRvAalh — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 17, 2025

Millions see this post - and the media are now watching too: On the left, CNN and MSNBC are reporting on the Californian's new tactics, but "Fox News" on the right is also following suit.

I ACCEPT! — GCN pic.twitter.com/DLWF65DraJ — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 18, 2025

"Dana 'Ding Dong' Perino is going crazy"

Not just online, but also on camera: "Since last week, Gavin Newsom," host Dana Perino begins, interrupting herself, "Why am I even giving him advice? Stop with this Twitter thing. I don't know where his wife is? If I was his wife, I'd say: you're making an ass of yourself. Stop it."

Perino: You have to stop at with the Twitter thing. If I were his wife, I would say you are making a fool of yourself, stop it… He's got a big job as governor of California but if he wants an even bigger job, he has to be a little more serious. pic.twitter.com/Vi8eifx4pb — Acyn (@Acyn) August 18, 2025

And if he's not doing it himself, he should stop his team: that's no way to behave if you want to be president. "He needs to be a bit more serious," says Perino on "The Five". Naturally, Team Newsom peddles the criticism.

ALMOST A WEEK IN AND THEY STILL DON'T GET IT https://t.co/xACH6zSfXX — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 19, 2025

And once again they fire back: "Dana 'Ding Dong' Perino (never heard of her until today!) is going nuts over me, Gavin C. Newsom! Fox hates that I'm America's favorite governor ('ratings king') saving America while Trump can't even conquer the 'grand' steps of Air Force One anymore."

"Did something happen?"

Criticism from the right bounces off or is absorbed in order to turn it into the opposite: Behaving like boy scout camp? This means that "Fox News" also thinks Trump is childish. In theory.

BREAKING — FOX NEWS CALLS TRUMP’S COMMUNICATIONS STYLE “SUMMER CAMP” pic.twitter.com/F4wjnPZ1OO — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 19, 2025

In practice, there is no reflection on the fact that Newsom is merely an echo of Trump. At the same time, this reversal also makes us aware of the political jargon the world has become accustomed to.

WOW! FOX NEWS CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT ME (GAVIN C. NEWSOM), AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR!!! TONIGHT THEIR ENTIRE PRIMETIME LINEUP WAS ABOUT ME! JESSE WATTERS KEPT CALLING ME “DADDY” (VERY WEIRD, NOT INTERESTED, BUT THANK YOU!). SEAN HANNITY (VERY NICE GUY) NEARLY CRIED BECAUSE I… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 21, 2025

Team Newsom has long since achieved its goal: the posts are now certain to attract attention. The other side looks old: On August 21, the Newsom account reports, "The White House Director of Digital Content resigned today. Did something happen?"

Trump responds to Newsom posts

On August 20, Trump also commented on the case for the first time: the Californian had poor poll ratings, the New Yorker wrote on a Truth Social platform. He uses his nickname "Gevin Newscum" - scum means scum.

"He is seen as the man who destroyed the once great state of California. We will save California!!! President DJT," it continues. Newsom's team frostily acknowledged this with three ice emojis. Most recently, another Trump post was taken to task: "Trump is imitating me! CGN", reads the presidential tirade against the MSNBC channel.

TRUMP IS IMITATING ME! — GCN https://t.co/YC1LpXK2qF — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 21, 2025

For once, it is a Democrat who has gone viral and hit the nail on the head. Some users are inspired to post and create images themselves. Where it all leads remains to be seen.

LOW ENERGY DONALD TRUMP IS TOTALLY CLUELESS!!! HE STANDS NO CHANCE AGAINST AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mJEgXO7Q2s — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) August 18, 2025