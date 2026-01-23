Mass-Voll President Nicolas Rimoldi is set to appear before the Bern-Mittelland Regional Court on Tuesday to face charges of coercion and possible threats. The then-co-president of the Bern City Juso had filed a complaint against him during a rally in Bern.

During a rally organized by Mass-Voll in April 2024, a member of the Young Socialists filed a complaint against Nicolas Rimoldi. (File photo)

Rimoldi is alleged to have threatened the Juso in the run-up to the demonstration. On the Telegram platform, he wrote to the Juso’s account, stating, among other things: “If you cross the line, you’ll end up in the emergency room.”

Although the public prosecutor’s office is acting as the plaintiff in the trial, it is seeking an acquittal.

Rimoldi’s “Mass-Voll” movement had called for a demonstration against the WHO Pandemic Treaty on April 27, 2024, at Bundesplatz in Bern. Several hundred people responded to the call. The Juso called for a counter-demonstration but ultimately decided against it.