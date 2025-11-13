Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy spent around three weeks - instead of five years - in prison. The reason: the Libya affair. He was allowed to leave prison on Monday afternoon, having lodged an appeal. Now he is enjoying himself.
On Tuesday afternoon, he was spotted jogging near his apartment in Paris. Afterwards, he visited the four-star hotel "Le Flandrin" with his wife Carla Bruni, according to the "Daily Mail". They were there for dinner.
The couple spent around an hour in the restaurant. When they wanted to leave, they were greeted with applause from other guests, who are said to have shouted "Bravo" and "Justice", the newspaper continues.
Since his release from La Santé prison in Paris, Sarkozy has been under judicial supervision and is not allowed to leave France for the time being. The appeal hearing is scheduled for March.
After his release, the former president commented on the prison conditions: "I never thought I would end up in prison at the age of 70. This is an ordeal that has been imposed on me. I admit that it is difficult, very difficult in fact. It leaves its mark on every prisoner because it's so grueling."