Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni. Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

After just three weeks in prison, Nicolas Sarkozy is free again. The ex-president lodged an appeal in the Libya affair. Now he has been spotted jogging and having dinner in Paris.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicolas Sarkozy was released after three weeks in prison.

He was convicted over the Libya affair and lodged an appeal.

He went jogging in Paris and had dinner with Carla Bruni, where guests applauded him. Show more

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy spent around three weeks - instead of five years - in prison. The reason: the Libya affair. He was allowed to leave prison on Monday afternoon, having lodged an appeal. Now he is enjoying himself.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was spotted jogging near his apartment in Paris. Afterwards, he visited the four-star hotel "Le Flandrin" with his wife Carla Bruni, according to the "Daily Mail". They were there for dinner.

Sarkozy is not allowed to leave France

The couple spent around an hour in the restaurant. When they wanted to leave, they were greeted with applause from other guests, who are said to have shouted "Bravo" and "Justice", the newspaper continues.

Since his release from La Santé prison in Paris, Sarkozy has been under judicial supervision and is not allowed to leave France for the time being. The appeal hearing is scheduled for March.

After his release, the former president commented on the prison conditions: "I never thought I would end up in prison at the age of 70. This is an ordeal that has been imposed on me. I admit that it is difficult, very difficult in fact. It leaves its mark on every prisoner because it's so grueling."