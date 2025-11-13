The Nightjet Hamburg-Vienna normally has wagons from the Nightjet NJ 421 from Amsterdam attached to it in Nuremberg (D). But this train only arrived around three hours late.
The Dutch railroad company Nederlandse Spoorwegen confirmed the problems, but cited a different main reason:
The train had been stationary for a long time at the town of Rijssen because the locomotive had a fault, says spokeswoman Anita Middelkoop. A replacement locomotive was sent from Amsterdam, but this took time.
Compensation for night train delays
As a result, passengers on the NJ 491 were unable to wake up at their destination station - contrary to the night train's promise. According to ÖBB data, the train arrived in Vienna around four hours late. And it didn't stop at this one slip-up:
The following day, the chaos repeated itself, this time even with a delay of more than five hours.