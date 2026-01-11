Iran: No end to protests in sight - concern about expansion - Gallery The Iranian leadership is trying to play down the nationwide protests. Image: dpa US President Trump has assured the participants in the mass protests against the Iranian leadership of his support. (archive picture) Image: dpa In solidarity with the demonstrators in Iran, people also took to the streets in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main. Image: dpa Iran: No end to protests in sight - concern about expansion - Gallery The Iranian leadership is trying to play down the nationwide protests. Image: dpa US President Trump has assured the participants in the mass protests against the Iranian leadership of his support. (archive picture) Image: dpa In solidarity with the demonstrators in Iran, people also took to the streets in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main. Image: dpa

Even death threats from the leadership are not stopping people in Iran from continuing to take to the streets. Warnings from Iran and the USA are raising concerns about a regional expansion.

The mass protests in Iran are continuing despite a growing death toll, excessive threats from the security apparatus and an almost complete internet blackout. According to activists, the demonstrations have spread to 185 cities.

At least 192 people have been killed, reported the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization (IHRNGO). The actual death toll could be higher. Communication with the outside world is severely restricted by internet blocks and blocked telephone lines.

Iran's parliament speaker threatens to crush demonstrators

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused the protest movement of wanting to create a basis for US military intervention. However, the "enemies" should know that the country's defenders would destroy them, said Qalibaf according to a translation by the Iranian propaganda channel Press TV.

He described the demonstrations as a "terrorist war" against Iran orchestrated by the USA. Qalibaf threatened that any US attack would lead to retaliatory strikes against regional US military bases and Israel.

US President Trump warns the leadership in Tehran

Shortly beforehand, US President Donald Trump had assured the participants in the mass protests against the leadership in Iran of his support. "Iran is striving for FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA is ready to help!!!", Trump had written on his Truth Social platform. It is unclear what form this help will take.

The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that Trump had been informed in recent days about new options for military strikes in Iran. He is seriously considering carrying out his threat to attack the country for suppressing the protests.

Iran expert Ali Vaez pointed out a dilemma on X: "If the US does too little, it could possibly achieve nothing. If they do too much, they could potentially destroy everything, with unpredictable consequences for everyone."

Israel's army leadership explained that the protests were an internal Iranian matter. Nevertheless, the armed forces are defensively prepared. "We will be able to respond with force if necessary," it continued.

Wadephul: Sanctions are working

The German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who is on his way to the USA, called on the Iranian government to allow free elections and switch the Internet back on in the ZDF program "Berlin direkt". He said he wanted to find out in Washington what the US government was planning. "In any case, we are of the opinion that a lot needs to be done against this regime." This includes classifying the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization. The CDU politician acknowledged the line taken so far against the rulers in Tehran: "The protests we are seeing now are a consequence of sanctions. In other words, sanctions are working."

Death toll rising - high number of unreported cases feared

According to Iranian activists, they have so far documented the names of 192 people killed during the mass protests in the country. The US-based human rights network HRANA reported that at least 2,600 people had been arrested during the mass protests, which have been going on for almost two weeks.

However, the actual death toll is likely to be higher. The Iranian authorities have almost completely blocked access to the internet for the population. People are also reporting on X that telephone lines are no longer working. Communication with the outside world is only possible via the Starlink satellite system, provided the necessary terminals were brought into the country illegally.

Shah's son calls for new demonstrations in Iran

Reza Pahlavi, son of the Shah who was overthrown in 1979, called for further demonstrations. "I ask you all to go to the main streets of the cities in groups with your friends and family. Do not separate from each other or from the crowd on the way and do not take side streets that could endanger your lives," Pahlavi said, according to an English translation of his speech published on X. From his exile in the US, he is claiming a leadership role in the opposition.

On Saturday, Pahlavi had called for nationwide strikes. Workers and employees in key sectors such as the oil, gas and energy industries should stop working. He also called on demonstrators to occupy and control central squares in cities. Due to the internet ban, it is unclear whether and to what extent people have responded to his call.

Critics: Call put protesters in danger

One critic wrote in English on X that Pahlavi should have called for discipline and non-violence in his statement. His call to "conquer and control the centers of the cities" had put demonstrators in danger. In view of the expected reaction of the trigger-happy Iranian authorities, he considers this approach irresponsible.

Pahlavi's current success is due less to his leadership qualities, wrote Iranian critic Sadegh Sibakalam, and more to the incompetence, mismanagement and wrong decisions of the state leadership.

Protests have been going on for two weeks

The protests began at the end of December, triggered by a massive economic crisis and a sudden collapse of the rial currency. Angry traders initially took to the streets in Tehran. The protests then spread to the entire country. However, the exact extent remains unclear due to the internet ban.

Solidarity demonstrations in Berlin and Frankfurt

In solidarity with the demonstrators in Iran, people also took to the streets in Berlin and Frankfurt am Main. Around 1400 people took part in a demonstration in Berlin from Kurfürstendamm to Adenauerplatz, said a police spokesman. Around 300 people gathered at Wittenbergplatz. According to the police, around 1800 people took to the streets at several events in Frankfurt.