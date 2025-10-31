US President Donald Trump in his limousine, known as "The Beast", on his way to Mara-a-Lago for the weekend. AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez/Keystone

It is hard to tell from the US President's daily routine that most government offices are closed and many federal employees are on forced leave. It was different during a shutdown in his first term of office.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to the budget freeze in the USA, hundreds of thousands of civil servants have been sent on forced leave.

In addition, a food aid program is coming to an end - the adequate supply of food for millions of Americans is under threat.

US President Trump, on the other hand, is hardly taking a step back.

Unlike during his first term in office, he has not cut back on his travel, nor has he given up any other comforts.

However, there is still no sign of an agreement between the Democrats and Republicans to end the shutdown. Show more

The ongoing shutdown in the USA is affecting the lives of millions of Americans. But despite the budget freeze in the USA, President Donald Trump has not cut back on his travel. He continues to play golf and is not content with a skeleton staff at the White House. Even the hamburgers served there - unlike during the so-called shutdown in his first term of office - are not delivered by a fast food restaurant, but prepared directly in the house.

During previous budget freezes, presidents usually scaled back their programs. "Non-essential" employees were sent home, and the White House often tried to appear sympathetic to Americans who were affected by shortfalls in healthcare, veterans' benefits and other essential services due to closed government offices.

Millions at risk of hunger

Due to the current budget impasse, some 750,000 federal employees are on furlough and others are working without pay. Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (Snap) is set to expire after Friday - affecting some 42 million people who rely on this assistance to buy food, according to government figures.

So far, there are no plans to tap into a corresponding emergency fund to ensure the financing of their support. Low-income families, single parents and the elderly who rely on monthly benefits from the program are particularly affected. Dozens of cities are suing the government over this.

But for Trump, the past few days since the shutdown began on October 1 have largely been business as usual.

Trump sticks to golf and fundraisers

Trump was currently on a trip to Asia lasting several days, having previously made a lightning visit to the Middle East to celebrate the US-brokered ceasefire agreement in Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He hosted a gala for major donors supporting the construction of his $300 million White House ballroom, for which construction workers have just demolished its East Wing, and held another fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Numerous members of his cabinet were also on the road.

According to a contingency plan from the White House budget office, only 32 percent of staffers in the Executive Office of the President were to be furloughed during the current budget impasse. During the last budget shutdown in 2018-19, Trump's first term, the figure was 61 percent. Currently, about half of the team of housekeepers and servants in the office are furloughed. Last time, more than 70 percent were sent on forced leave.

It's a departure from Trump's first term, when he canceled his weekend golf games during the 2018 shutdown, which stretched into the new year, and canceled a planned trip to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas. At the time, he paid a surprise visit to the troops in Iraq, but canceled his plans for a trip to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

"A much smarter approach"

Carrying on as if there was no shutdown has some political advantages for Trump, say his allies: It would allow him to act presidential while avoiding squabbles in Congress. "It's a much smarter approach," says Marc Short, Chief of Staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.

During the budget impasse in his first term, Trump rejected a congressional compromise to force a government shutdown - an attempt to get funding for a wall along the US-Mexico border. He then appointed Pence as chief negotiator to end the shutdown and involved his son-in-law Jared Kushner. "The first time, he was pretty clear in front of the cameras: he said he wanted the shutdown. He took responsibility for it," says Short. And this time? "The White House has made it clear it's not taking responsibility for it."

Clinton's "Gary Cooper moment"

Paul Begala, former adviser to former Democratic President Bill Clinton, recalls a strategy meeting in 1995, when he told the then president that the then Republican leader of the House of Representatives, Newt Gingrich, and his party "thought they could pressure you" to impose cuts to Medicare by threatening to close it. Clinton replied: "My favorite movie is High Noon," Begala recalls. In the 1952 western, a marshal fights back against outlaws. "When they do that, I just have a Gary Cooper moment like in High Noon."

When Gingrich later came to the White House for negotiations, Clinton refused to concede, according to Begala, even though some advisers urged him to compromise. Ultimately, voters blamed Republicans in Congress rather than the White House for the government shutdown, and Clinton was easily re-elected in 1996. "That could have ended really badly for Clinton," says Begala.

Warning of Thanksgiving travel problems

During a 16-day budget freeze in 2013, then-President Barack Obama canceled a trip through Asian countries and forwent a glamorous gala event. His schedule was filled with events designed to highlight the impact of the shutdown, including a visit to a Maryland construction company that benefited from federal business loans jeopardized by the government shutdown.

As the budget shutdown dragged on in 2019, Trump's staff admitted they felt pressured to end it, fearing Trump's poll numbers would suffer. This time, the administration has blamed Democrats in its public statements while signaling it is willing to wait and see - even warning of potential travel problems during the Thanksgiving holiday in late November.

No "clear winners or losers"

The entire administration, including the president, will continue to call attention to the workers and families who suffered as a result of the Democrats' decision to shut down the government, a White House spokeswoman, Abigail Jackson, said.

Trump doesn't appear as if he feels politically compelled to give in, says Bill Daley, an Obama chief of staff in the years leading up to the 2013 budget shutdown. "I suspect he thinks it helps him," Daley says.

In the dispute, Democrats are demanding an extension of expiring tax credits that have helped millions of people afford health insurance. Republicans are refusing to negotiate on this until the government shutdown is lifted. Trump has also used the shutdown to slash civil service jobs and cut programs favored by Democrats while diverting funds to his own priorities.

The US public is divided in its judgment of who is to blame. About six in 10 respondents say Trump and Republicans in Congress bear "a great deal" or "a fair amount" of responsibility for the shutdown, while 54 percent say the same about Democrats in Congress, according to a recent poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Policy Research. "It's unlikely we'll have clear winners or losers after this," said Mike McCurry, press secretary under Clinton. "It's going to be a bit muddled."

More videos from the department