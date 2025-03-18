Since US President Trump has been back in office, he has spoken to Kremlin leader Putin twice on the phone. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin have agreed to suspend attacks on energy infrastructure during a phone call. There has been no reaction from Ukraine yet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to a US proposal to suspend all attacks on the energy infrastructure in Ukraine for 30 days if Kiev does the same. This was announced by the Kremlin following a telephone conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump.

However, according to statements from both governments, Trump and Putin were unable to agree on a general ceasefire in the Ukraine war during their conversation. According to the White House, negotiations on this are to begin immediately in the Middle East.

According to the White House, Trump and Putin agreed that "the path to peace" must begin with energy infrastructure. Negotiations are also planned on a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which should ultimately lead to a complete cessation of hostilities.

No reaction from Ukraine yet

According to the Kremlin, Putin ordered his military to stop the attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. However, there was no indication as to when this would take effect. There was no reaction from Ukraine.

Putin also announced that Russia and Ukraine would each exchange 175 prisoners of war on Wednesday. Moscow is also releasing 23 seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers back home as a gesture of goodwill. The White House has not yet commented on this aspect.

Trump wants a quick end to the war

The US President has declared his goal to end the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. A few days ago, high-ranking representatives of the Trump administration met with representatives from Kiev in Saudi Arabia, where Ukraine agreed to the US proposal of an initial 30-day ceasefire in the war with Russia - if Moscow also committed to this.

Putin had initially stated that Russia was prepared in principle to end the fighting - as proposed by the USA. However, he emphasized that conditions would first have to be met.

Prior to the phone call, Trump had sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow, where he spent several hours talking to the Russian president - including about the proposal for a ceasefire. However, Witkoff did not reveal any details of the conversation after his return.

Ukraine on the defensive

Putin ordered the war against the neighboring country more than three years ago in order to force Ukraine back into Russia's sphere of influence. Ukraine is defending itself against the invasion with Western help, but has recently found itself on the defensive on several fronts.

Putin countered the demand for a general ceasefire with his familiar arguments: It was unclear how such a ceasefire would be monitored and secured. It was also essential that the West stopped supplying weapons and intelligence to Kiev.

The Kremlin also stated that the safety of shipping on the Black Sea should also be guaranteed. Shortly after the start of the war, both sides had already agreed to establish a corridor to secure grain deliveries from Ukraine. This agreement was later not extended by Russia.

Second meeting since Trump took office

The conversation between Trump and Putin was the second since the Republican returned to the White House on January 20, 2025. The two heads of state last spoke on the phone on February 12.

Trump has resumed intensive contact with Russia since taking office, following a period of radio silence between Washington and Moscow under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

Biden had attempted to isolate the Russians internationally after their invasion of Ukraine three years ago and bring them to their knees with far-reaching sanctions and punitive measures. Trump, on the other hand, is pushing for a quick end through diplomatic measures - even if these offend the USA's Western allies.