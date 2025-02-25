Pope Francis has been receiving treatment in a hospital in Rome for more than a week. Picture: Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Pope Francis is still in a critical condition. According to the Vatican, there is currently no improvement in sight.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pope Francis has now been in hospital in Rome for twelve days with severe pneumonia.

As the Vatican has now announced, his state of health "remains critical but stable".

A fundamental improvement in the 88-year-old's condition is currently not in sight. Show more

Even after twelve days in hospital, there is no fundamental improvement in sight for Pope Francis. "The Holy Father's clinical condition remains critical but stable," the Vatican announced in the evening. Since the weekend, the 88-year-old has had no further attacks of breathlessness. His blood values have also remained stable.

The head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide has been receiving treatment at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome since the middle of the month. Francis is suffering from severe pneumonia with various pathogens that have affected both lungs. He therefore underwent another CT scan on Tuesday. Afterwards, the Vatican said that the prognosis remained "guarded".

In the meantime, prayers are being said for Francis worldwide. The Vatican provides brief updates on his state of health every morning and evening.