After the ceasefire in the Iran war, no more ships are sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. (archive picture) Bild: sda

Following the ceasefire in the Iran war, no more ships are sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. Independent analysts have contradicted the US government's statement.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the announced ceasefire in the Iran war, no more ships are sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Independent analysts have contradicted the US government's statement.

Only eleven ships passed through the strait on Wednesday. Show more

Independent analysts have contradicted the US government's statement that a larger number of ships are sailing through the Strait of Hormuz following the ceasefire it announced in the Iran war. According to the company Windward, which monitors international shipping traffic, only eleven ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, which is roughly the same number as in previous days.

According to Windward, all ships passing through the strait must coordinate safe passage with the Iranian authorities and also pay a toll of one dollar per barrel of oil transported, in cryptocurrency.

The largest supertankers transport up to three million barrels of crude oil. According to Windward, Iran warned tankers in the Persian Gulf in radio messages on Wednesday that those passing through without authorization would be attacked.

After the US-Israeli attacks began at the end of February, Iran practically blocked the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's crude oil is shipped. This affects Asian countries in particular, which import the majority of their fuel from the Gulf region.

In the meantime, Iran is allowing some ships to pass through again, but is claiming control over the selection of ships and their cargo. On Wednesday, it announced that it would allow passage over the next two weeks as part of the agreed ceasefire.