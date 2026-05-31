Following a suspected drone strike at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, international observers on site have not measured any increased radiation. This was announced by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, which has a team stationed at the nuclear power plant.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi spoke of a serious incident that jeopardized the basic principles of nuclear safety. He called for such attacks to be stopped in order to prevent a nuclear accident. The affected turbine building is located directly next to one of the six reactors at Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is not in operation for safety reasons but still contains radioactive material.

Moscow holds Kiev responsible - IAEA does not pass judgment

Previously, the power plant management appointed by Moscow and the head of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, had blamed the Ukrainian military for the attack. A drone remote-controlled via a fiber optic cable is said to have been used. The Ukrainian army rejected the accusations. The IAEA experts inspected the affected turbine building the day after the impact. They found that the damage was consistent with a drone strike. They also reported burnt fiberglass residue at the site of the impact. However, the organization generally does not comment on which of the warring parties is responsible after such incidents.