Zohran Mamdani has achieved what hardly anyone thought possible - he is New York's new mayor. In the video, we show who the left-wing shooting star is - and why so many New Yorkers voted for him.

Christian Thumshirn

New York - loud, fast, unpredictable. And in the middle of it all, a man who is changing everything: Zohran Mamdani. The young Democrat is shaking up the city - with clear ideas and great self-confidence.

Mamdani has won - now he wants to change New York

In the video, we show how Mamdani got the people behind him - and why his victory is more than just a change of power in the Big Apple.

