Zohran Mamdani is the new mayor No one could stop this man on his way to the top of New York

Christian Thumshirn

5.11.2025

Zohran Mamdani has achieved what hardly anyone thought possible - he is New York's new mayor. In the video, we show who the left-wing shooting star is - and why so many New Yorkers voted for him.

05.11.2025, 04:22

05.11.2025, 05:15

New York - loud, fast, unpredictable. And in the middle of it all, a man who is changing everything: Zohran Mamdani. The young Democrat is shaking up the city - with clear ideas and great self-confidence.

Mamdani has won - now he wants to change New York

In the video, we show how Mamdani got the people behind him - and why his victory is more than just a change of power in the Big Apple.

