One year after the Blatten landslide, a memorial service will be held in the Upper Valais municipality on Thursday afternoon. Around 500 guests are expected to attend, including Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter and residents of the destroyed village.

One year after the devastating landslide in Blatten, there is still a lake dammed up by the debris at the site of the former mountain village.

At a media conference prior to the ceremony, the members of the Valais government expressed how "moved" they were to return to Blatten one year after an event "that no one will ever forget". Christophe Darbellay (center), Stéphane Ganzer (FDP), Franziska Biner (center) and Franz Ruppen (SVP) took turns to emphasize the will to build "a new Blatten" and to give the inhabitants "a future".

The four state councillors - their colleague Mathias Reynard (SP) was absent due to an intercantonal conference - also recalled what had been achieved in the past twelve months and what tasks still lay ahead. In particular, they mentioned issues relating to financial support, tourism, agriculture, mobility and local security.

Beat Rieder (center), member of the Valais Council of States, also declared that the reconstruction of Blatten was "no illusion". At the same time, he emphasized the importance of "proactive risk management" in Blatten and other mountain regions in Switzerland. The politician also appealed "not to forget Blatten" - also thanks to the media coverage.

Resilience and solidarity

For his part, the mayor of Blatten, Matthias Bellwald, spoke of the "pain" caused by the destruction of the village and the death of a person. A "paradise on earth" had turned into "apocalyptic scenes" in a very short space of time. At the same time, he paid tribute to the "resilience" of the population and the "solidarity" of all those people and organizations involved in the reconstruction.

Following the media conference, the memorial service was to take place in a tent near the lake that formed after the collapse of the Birch Glacier. The ceremony will last around an hour.

Among other things, a speech by Karin Keller-Sutter, representing the Federal Council, as well as speeches by Darbellay, President of the Valais government, and Matthias Bellwald, President of the municipality, are planned. Musical and artistic interludes are also planned. The day will conclude with a church service.

The 300 or so inhabitants of Blatten and the people of the valley were invited to the celebration. Numerous Swiss and international journalists also made the journey after the disaster attracted worldwide attention. Most of the guests were brought to the site in military vehicles, while others arrived on foot.

Vanished from the map

On May 28, 2025 at exactly 3.24 pm, Blatten virtually disappeared from the map: The Birch glacier collapsed and buried most of the village underneath it. Millions of cubic meters of rock, rubble and ice thundered down into the valley within seconds.

The evacuation ordered a few days earlier saved the lives of the inhabitants. Nevertheless, the disaster claimed one life: a 64-year-old shepherd was at his stable at the time of the landslide.