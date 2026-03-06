In the war against Iran, the USA believes it is prepared for a prolonged operation. Israel again attacked targets in Iran and Lebanon during the night. And US MPs have set no limits to US President Trump's military action in Iran. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the war against Iran, the USA considers itself vastly superior and prepared for a prolonged operation.

Israel attacks targets in Lebanon and Iran again.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is apparently considering freezing billions in Iranian assets. Show more

Israel has begun attacking the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut. Tehran was also attacked again. According to US President Trump, Iran has already lost a large part of its missile arsenal.

blue News summarizes what happened on Friday night.

"No shortage of ammunition": USA sees itself as vastly superior

In the war against Iran, the USA considers itself vastly superior and prepared for a prolonged mission. "We have no shortage of ammunition," said Defense Minister Pete Hegseth at a press conference on Thursday (local time). The stocks of offensive and defensive weapons made it possible to maintain the campaign "for as long as it takes". He thus countered fears expressed by some Democrats who had recently expressed concern about the large amount of ammunition the USA is using in the war.

According to US President Donald Trump, Iran's air defenses and missiles have already been destroyed in whole or in large part. "So they have no more air force, they have no more air defense. All their airplanes are gone," Trump said in Washington.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at a press conference at Centcom headquarters in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday. Image: Keystone/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Israel attacks targets in Lebanon and Iran again

Israel attacked targets in the Iranian capital Tehran again early this morning. The Israeli armed forces spoke of "attacks against the Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran". Iranian state television spoke of explosions in several areas of the city.

Following a call to flee a large part of the suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, Israel's military launched attacks there during the night. The army had targeted "Hezbollah infrastructure", the Israeli military announced. Israel's army had called on the residents of several areas, including Haret Hreik, to leave in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia has called on residents in northern Israel to leave the area. The attacks by the Israeli army in Lebanon would "not remain without reaction", the Shiite organization threatened.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon has in turn called on residents in northern Israel to leave the area. The attacks by the Israeli army in Lebanon would "not remain without reaction", threatened the Shiite organization. It called for all Israeli settlements within five kilometers of the border to be evacuated. It was the militia's first warning of this kind since the outbreak of the new violence.

US congressmen set no limits to Trump's Iran war

US congressmen have set no limits to US President Donald Trump's military action in Iran. A vote in the House of Representatives late on Thursday evening (local time) on a bipartisan motion that would have given Congress a greater say in the deployment of the armed forces did not receive enough votes. Four Democrats voted against it with the Republican majority. A similar measure had already been blocked in the Senate on Wednesday.

So-called War Powers Resolutions were first used in response to the Vietnam War in 1973. A key feature of such resolutions are expedited procedures by which Congress can decide on the deployment or withdrawal of troops.

Emirates apparently considering freezing Iranian assets

According to a report in the "Wall Street Journal", the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is considering freezing billions in Iranian assets. The newspaper cites people familiar with the talks.