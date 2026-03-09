Green victory in Baden-Württemberg"No time for such nonsense" - Özdemir finds clear words after CDU demand
9.3.2026
Following the narrow victory of the Greens in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, Cem Özdemir has clearly rejected demands from the CDU for a possible dual leadership in the office of Minister President. Talks are now beginning on forming a government.
Following the close election results, some CDU politicians had floated the idea of dividing the office of Minister President between the CDU and the Greens. For Özdemir, this is out of the question. "We will certainly not form a dual leadership," he told journalists. "We are adults and we do adult politics. We don't have time for that kind of nonsense."
Özdemir emphasized that it was now crucial to "come together for the good of the country". At the same time, he made it clear that, as the winner of the election, his party would claim to lead the next state government.
The AfD made significant gains, achieving 18.8% according to preliminary results. The SPD plummeted to 5.5%, achieving one of its worst results in a state election. The FDP and the Left Party failed to make it into the state parliament.
Despite the narrow lead, Özdemir declared on election night: "My party has won the election." The result makes him "grateful and humble".
CDU admits defeat
CDU lead candidate Manuel Hagel admitted on Monday that the result was a defeat. He accepts responsibility for the election campaign and the result.
Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated the Greens on their election victory, but emphasized that the CDU had gained votes. At the same time, he once again ruled out any cooperation with the AfD.
Hagel also made it clear: "No office in the world is worth being elected by the AfD."