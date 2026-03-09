Cem Özdemir has led the Greens to victory. Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Following the narrow victory of the Greens in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, Cem Özdemir has clearly rejected demands from the CDU for a possible dual leadership in the office of Minister President. Talks are now beginning on forming a government.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Greens have won the state elections in Baden-Württemberg just ahead of the CDU.

The Greens' leading candidate Cem Özdemir clearly rejects the idea of a dual leadership in the office of Minister President, which was brought into play by CDU politicians.

The CDU and the Greens are still considered the most likely partners for a new government in the south-west. Show more

After the close outcome of the state elections in Baden-Württemberg, the political reappraisal begins - and the debate about the future government. The Greens' leading candidate Cem Özdemir made it clear on Monday that he does not think much of an unusual proposal from the CDU.

Following the close election results, some CDU politicians had floated the idea of dividing the office of Minister President between the CDU and the Greens. For Özdemir, this is out of the question. "We will certainly not form a dual leadership," he told journalists. "We are adults and we do adult politics. We don't have time for that kind of nonsense."

Özdemir emphasized that it was now crucial to "come together for the good of the country". At the same time, he made it clear that, as the winner of the election, his party would claim to lead the next state government.

Close result leads to stalemate

The Greens won the election with 30.2 percent of the vote, just ahead of the CDU with 29.7 percent. Both parties have the same number of seats in the new state parliament. This creates an unusual starting position for the coalition negotiations.

The AfD made significant gains, achieving 18.8% according to preliminary results. The SPD plummeted to 5.5%, achieving one of its worst results in a state election. The FDP and the Left Party failed to make it into the state parliament.

Despite the narrow lead, Özdemir declared on election night: "My party has won the election." The result makes him "grateful and humble".

CDU admits defeat

CDU lead candidate Manuel Hagel admitted on Monday that the result was a defeat. He accepts responsibility for the election campaign and the result.

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated the Greens on their election victory, but emphasized that the CDU had gained votes. At the same time, he once again ruled out any cooperation with the AfD.

Hagel also made it clear: "No office in the world is worth being elected by the AfD."