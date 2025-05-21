No US sovereignty on Danish soil

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen meets conscripts at Karup Air Force Base in March 2024. Image: Keystone

The defense cooperation with the USA was announced at the end of 2023. But the once seemingly unproblematic agreement is now being viewed critically in Copenhagen: it gives US soldiers exceptional rights.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In December 2023, Denmark announced a new defense cooperation with the USA, which is now to be ratified in Copenhagen on 11 June.

After Donald Trump severely strained relations with Denmark, the agreement has come under fire.

It does not subject US soldiers in Denmark to national law. The US military police would have sovereignty over Danish citizens at three locations. Show more

Washington and Copenhagen have traditionally maintained very close relations. They are so close, in fact, that Denmark helps the USA to eavesdrop on other European countries, according to media reports from 2013 and 2021.

The cooperation also runs smoothly in military terms: a new defense agreement is intended to strengthen this, Copenhagen proudly announced in December 2023. The agreement "will enable a more permanent presence of American military personnel at certain military facilities in Denmark", it said at the time.

Specifically, it concerns the Karup, Skrydstrup and Aalborg air bases, writes the Ministry of Defense. Finland and Sweden have also concluded similar agreements with the USA: as soon as the Danish parliament has given its approval, implementation will begin.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (right) symbolically hands over F-16 jets for Ukraine to Volodymyr Selenskyj at the Skrydstrup airbase on 20 August 2023. Skrydstrup is located 45 kilometers from the border with Germany. Image: Keystone

The corresponding meeting has now been scheduled: On June 11, the Folketing is to vote on the matter. However, the situation has changed significantly over the past few months: since Donald Trump, rather than Joe Biden, has been in charge of the White House. His Greenland lust has noticeably cooled bilateral relations.

Power over "ordinary Danes"

No wonder the Danish media are now taking a closer look at the agreement. After all, it is designed for ten years and cannot be terminated. At the beginning of April, "Jyllands-Posten" not only warned that US soldiers in Denmark were not subject to national jurisdiction, but to that of the US military.

Rather, the treaty also gave these Americans "authority" over "ordinary Danes": At the three air force bases, the US military police could order civilians away. Washington is also permitted to station personnel, store military material and equipment, and carry out maintenance, training and exercise activities.

Adding fuel to the fire is a report that the US military could influence Danish telecommunications. The USA is allowed to use these, but there are no limits to this.

US military police against Danish demonstrators?

The opposition calls this "alarming", while the government would prefer to deal with the matter behind closed doors on June 11 - because national security is at stake. Calls are already being made to hold a referendum on the US deal. Danish military officials , on the other hand, welcome the planned agreement.

A girl at an air show at Karup Air Base in an EH101 Merlin. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

"If the bill is passed, we risk giving American soldiers the right to break up a demonstration outside one of their bases in order to maintain security and control of the base," warns Peter Vedel Kessing in the Guardian.

"If armed American soldiers use excessive force against protesters, Denmark will have no way of prosecuting them," explains the expert from the Danish Institute for Human Rights, which advised the defense committee.

No US sovereignty on Danish soil

According to the constitution, no other country - not even the USA - is allowed to exercise sovereign rights on Danish soil, the researcher emphasizes. As long as there is no "certainty" that this will be respected, the agreement should not be ratified, demands Peter Vedel Kessing.

Just how controversial this once seemingly unproblematic treaty is today is shown by the fact that the Minister of Defense must answer a parliamentary question as to whether the ten-year term must also be adhered to if Trump invades Greenland.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen writes: "It goes without saying that a full or partial annexation of Greenland by the US would entitle Denmark to terminate the defense cooperation agreement."

Who would have thought in Copenhagen in December 2023 that such a sentence could be uttered in May 2025?