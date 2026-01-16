Noah (8) missing in Frankfurt The police have searched the school grounds several times. Image: dpa The school is located on the edge of Frankfurt's station district. Image: dpa The boy was also searched for with the help of a dog. Image: dpa The eight-year-old has been missing since Wednesday. Image: dpa A dog was also used in the search. Image: dpa The River Main is not far from the school. Image: dpa A private initiative is supporting the search. Image: dpa Noah (8) missing in Frankfurt The police have searched the school grounds several times. Image: dpa The school is located on the edge of Frankfurt's station district. Image: dpa The boy was also searched for with the help of a dog. Image: dpa The eight-year-old has been missing since Wednesday. Image: dpa A dog was also used in the search. Image: dpa The River Main is not far from the school. Image: dpa A private initiative is supporting the search. Image: dpa

An eight-year-old boy has been missing in Frankfurt am Main since Wednesday morning. Noah was dropped off at his school but never arrived. The police are searching at full speed - using helicopters, boats, sniffer dogs and analyzing video footage.

An eight-year-old boy has been missing in Frankfurt am Main since Wednesday morning. According to the police, Noah had been dropped off at the Weissfrauenschule in the station district by a transport service, but never arrived at class. Since then, there has been no trace of the child.

The police have been searching for the boy with great effort right from the start. The water police, among others, were already deployed on the Main on Wednesday. The search was extended on Thursday: A helicopter flew over the city center, police boats searched the river again, and sniffer dogs were used to comb the school grounds and the surrounding area.

Investigators made an important but worrying discovery near the school on Thursday: Noah's satchel was found and clearly assigned to the missing boy. So far, there have been no new clues as to his whereabouts.

Clarifications in the family intensified

Noah is about 1.35 meters tall. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black down jacket and a green, yellow and blue bobble hat. The police are still asking people who have seen the boy or can provide information on his whereabouts to get in touch.

In parallel to the search, the investigators have also intensified their investigations into the child's family. A police spokesman explained that this was due to various tips from the public. He did not give any details. However, everything that could be connected to the boy's disappearance is being checked.

The police are also evaluating numerous tips, photos and videos. Particular attention is being paid to recordings from surveillance cameras in the station district. Artificial intelligence is also being used to analyze movements and possible traces more quickly. Possible witnesses were interviewed in nearby stores.

It is still unclear why Noah did not arrive at the school and whether he left the place where he was dropped off alone or accompanied. The police have not yet provided any information about the reasons for his disappearance either. Neither an accident nor a criminal offense have been ruled out.