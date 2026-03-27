For days, a young humpback whale fights for survival on Timmendorfer Strand. Helpers dug, dived, hoped - and failed. Then, at night, the unexpected happens. blue News looks back.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A humpback whale becomes stranded on Timmendorfer Strand and triggers an extensive rescue operation.

Despite great efforts, attempts to bring the animal into the open sea initially fail.

During the night, the whale apparently frees itself - but whether it survives remains unclear. Show more

For five days, a drama unfolds off the Baltic coast that pushes even experienced experts to their limits. A young humpback whale is stuck on a sandbank, helpers fight around the clock - and hope is repeatedly dashed.

What follows is a story full of twists and turns, doubts and a surprising night that changes everything. blue News provides you with an overview.

Act 1: The wrong sea

On Monday, a whale becomes stranded on the Baltic Sea. KEYSTONE

It begins on Monday morning. A young humpback whale is discovered in the Baltic Sea - a place where these animals can barely survive. Shortly afterwards it is stranded. On a sandbank, just a few meters off the coast of Timmendorfer Strand.

The situation is precarious. The whale is around 12 to 15 meters long and weighs up to 15 tons. And it is lying where the water is too shallow to move.

Experts sound the alarm early. The Baltic Sea becomes a trap for the animal. "You first have to find the exit again," says a whale expert according to dpa. Without help, the chances are slim.

Act 2: The battle begins

Rescue teams are already fighting for the whale's life on Tuesday morning. KEYSTONE

The first rescue attempts begin on Tuesday. They fail. The sand is too hard, the animal too heavy, the conditions too difficult.

So on Thursday, the equipment is upgraded. Excavators roll in, divers go into the water, emergency crews work in shifts. The aim is to dig a channel - a kind of artificial escape route into deeper water.

At the same time, experts are trying to make contact with the animal. One of them is the German marine biologist Robert Marc Lehmann. He repeatedly goes into the water, talks to the whale and tries to guide it.

"The whale trusts me now," says Lehmann later. "It wants to join in."

Act 3: A glimmer of hope

Biologist Robert Marc Lehmann works with the animal. KEYSTONE

On Thursday, the mood changes. The whale moves clearly for the first time. It flaps its tail fin and slowly crawls forward.

The excavators come closer, centimeter by centimeter. Divers direct the animal towards the channel. "The last push is missing," says a helper. "Ten meters are still missing," adds Lehmann later.

You can also find all the events in our ticker

Hope is growing. Emergency services continue to work even in the dark, with floodlights, despite the increasing risks. Hundreds watch the events on the beach.

Then, shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday evening, the setback: the operation is called off. Too dangerous, too dark. The decision is difficult. "The whale is moving, it wants to," says the mayor of Timmendorfer Strand. "We will achieve a breakthrough tomorrow."

Act 4: The night of the decision

The whale has disappeared on Friday morning. KEYSTONE

But this "morning" turns out differently than expected. When the emergency services return on Friday morning, the whale has disappeared.

Where a 15-tonne body lay in the evening, only the water is still rippling. Drones rise up, boats search the area. Not a trace.

Lehmann quickly realizes that the animal has made it on its own. "20 tons lying on the sand don't just drift away," he says. "It wanted to. It gathered its strength." A moment between relief and disbelief.

Act 5: Freedom - or just a postponement?

But the euphoria doesn't last long.

"For now, I'm glad he's gone," says Lehmann. "But he's far from saved."

Because the hardest part is yet to come. The whale has to find its way out of the Baltic Sea - through a complex, unfamiliar system of sea routes.

"It won't be saved until it's back home in the Atlantic," says Lehmann. "And that's a long, long way."

What's more, the whale was weakened and unable to eat for days. A rope was hanging out of its mouth - possibly part of a ghost net.

Whether it will actually make it back to the open sea is completely uncertain. But the whale was apparently spotted on its way to the open sea on Friday morning. Hope is alive.