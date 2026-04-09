ARCHIVE - This photo provided by the North Korean state news agency KCNA on March 14, 2026 shows a test firing of several rocket launchers at an undisclosed location in North Korea, according to KCNA. Photo: Uncredited/KCNA via KNS/dpa (archive image) Keystone

North Korea has reportedly tested several new weapons systems in recent missile launches. Among the missiles fired this week were ballistic missiles equipped with cluster munitions, North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported. North Korea also tested graphite bombs and electromagnetic weapons - both of which are weapons systems designed to paralyze electrical infrastructure, such as the power supply. North Korea's claims could not be independently verified.

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On Wednesday, South Korea's military registered several missile launches from North Korea, including short-range ballistic missiles with a flight range of around 240 to 700 kilometers. According to UN Security Council resolutions, North Korea is generally prohibited from firing ballistic missiles.

Cluster munitions are weapons systems that break up in mid-air and release many small explosive devices over a large area. Cluster bombs are internationally outlawed due to their large dispersal and the associated devastating consequences for the civilian population. In addition, cluster munitions have a high dud rate. The Oslo Convention, a convention banning cluster bombs that is binding under international law, came into force in 2010. North Korea is not part of the agreement. Most recently, Iran also used cluster munitions in attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, China announced a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to neighboring North Korea starting today. China is ready for more exchange with Pyongyang, it said.