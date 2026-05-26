According to the South Korean military leadership, North Korea has fired several short-range missiles and other flying objects. The missiles were launched in the vicinity of the North Korean city of Chongju near the country's west coast and had a flight range of 80 kilometers, South Korea's General Staff announced. Due to the possibility of further missile tests from North Korea, the highest level of alert will be maintained.

HANDOUT - Footage provided by North Korea's state news agency KCNA on Jan. 27, 2026 shows ballistic missiles being tested at an undisclosed location, according to KCNA. Photo: Uncredited/KCNA/KNS/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full citation of the above credit

This is North Korea's eighth ballistic missile test this year. The country last fired several short-range missiles on April 19. According to several UN Security Council resolutions, North Korea is generally prohibited from firing ballistic missiles.

South Korea's official news agency Yonhap had previously reported, citing South Korean government representatives, that China's head of state Xi Jinping could possibly meet North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang this month. The state visit has not yet been officially confirmed.