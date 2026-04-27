HANDOUT - This photo provided by North Korea's state news agency KCNA shows Kim Jong Un, North Korea's ruler, speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the Museum of Foreign Military Operations and Combat Successes in Pyongyang. Photo: Uncredited/KCNA/KNS/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit Keystone

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un has inaugurated a memorial to North Korean soldiers who died in the Ukraine war. During his speech, which he gave in the North Korean capital Pyongyang on Sunday, Kim also spoke of the need to strengthen relations between Pyongyang and Moscow to form a "powerful bulwark", as the state news agency KCNA reported.

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Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian war of aggression for more than four years. North Korea has entered into a military cooperation with Russia that is unprecedented for the country. According to estimates by the South Korean intelligence service NIS, up to 15,000 soldiers were sent from North Korea to support Russia in the war in Ukraine. Around 600 are said to have died during their deployment abroad and more than 4,000 other soldiers were wounded.

Russian parliamentary leader Vyacheslav Volodin and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov were also present at the opening ceremony for the "Memorial Museum of Foreign Military Operations and Combat Successes" - the official title of the memorial. The event was held to mark the anniversary of the Russian recapture of the Kursk region, which had previously been taken by Ukrainian forces.