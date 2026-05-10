North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un (2nd from left) and North Korean soldiers attend a ceremony to open a museum and memorial complex dedicated to North Korean soldiers, April 26, 2026. IMAGO/ITAR-TASS

After the deadly attacks on Iran's leadership, North Korea draws consequences: A new constitutional rule obliges the military to launch an automatic nuclear strike if ruler Kim Jong-un is killed. Experts see this as a signal of growing nervousness in Pyongyang.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you North Korea's constitution commits its military to an automatic nuclear strike following an attack on Kim Jong-un.

This is apparently triggered by the deadly US-Israeli attacks on the Iranian leadership.

At the same time, Pyongyang is further expanding its military threat against South Korea. Show more

North Korea has tightened its nuclear doctrine and enshrined an automatic nuclear retaliation strike in its constitution. In future, the military is to react immediately if ruler Kim Jong-un is killed by an attack or the command of the nuclear forces is eliminated.

The amendment was passed at the most recent meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly in Pyongyang and has now been made public by the South Korean secret service. The new Article 3 of the nuclear doctrine states that a nuclear strike must be carried out "automatically and immediately" in the event of a threat to the command and control system.

The tightening is likely to have been triggered by the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran, in which revolutionary leader Ali Khamenei and several senior advisors were killed, writes theTelegraph. Observers in Seoul assume that the so-called "decapitation strikes" have alarmed the leadership in Pyongyang.

Attacking Kim more difficult than the ruler in Iran

In the article, historian Andrei Lankov from Kookmin University in Seoul speaks of a "wake-up call" for North Korea. Although the regulation had presumably already been in place internally beforehand, the fact that it has been enshrined in the constitution gives it significantly more weight.

At the same time, a targeted attack on Kim is considered much more difficult than in Iran. North Korea is largely sealed off and foreign contacts are strictly monitored. Modern surveillance methods would also be difficult to implement, as the country has hardly any digital infrastructure and the internet is heavily controlled, analyzes the Telegraph.

Kim is also considered to be extremely security-conscious. He prefers to travel in armored trains and is constantly accompanied by bodyguards. According to experts, the leadership fears satellite reconnaissance and precision attacks on the head of state in particular.

At the same time, North Korea is also stepping up the military pressure on South Korea. According to state media, a new 155-millimetre howitzer is to be stationed on the border this year. With its range, it could reach large parts of the Seoul capital region.

This further increases tensions on the Korean peninsula. North and South Korea are still formally at war, as the conflict from 1950 to 1953 only ended with an armistice.